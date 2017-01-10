Patricia Santos-Serrao of MasterControl to Speak on Critical Role of Document Management in TMF at Trial Master File Summit in Orlando

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - MasterControl, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management systems (EQMS) and quality consulting services, will be represented by Trial Master File (TMF) expert Patricia Santos-Serrao, RAC, director of clinical and regulatory solutions, at the 6th Trial Master File Summit on Jan. 17-19.

Santos-Serrao will give a presentation called "TMF Management: Beyond Document Management" on day one of the main conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Studios in Orlando.

A Trial Master File is a system that is not only required by regulatory authorities, but also provides the ability to achieve critical oversight during a clinical trial, enables appropriate documentation and demonstrates compliance to good clinical practices. In this educational session, Santos-Serrao will discuss how TMF management includes, but is not limited to, document management. She will also share valuable tips on configuring an enterprise document management system (EDMS) and how to manage TMF artifacts and metadata regardless of whether the system is set up in a paper or electronic format.

The 6th Trial Master File Summit is organized by ExL Events and will bring together TMF professionals from all over the world to discuss and resolve many of the most pressing issues and challenges seen in the industry today. For more information about the event, visit http://exlevents.com/trial-master-file-summit.

About MasterControl

MasterControl produces software solutions that enable regulated companies to get their products to market faster, while reducing overall costs and increasing internal efficiency. MasterControl securely manages a company's critical information throughout the entire product lifecycle. MasterControl software is known for being easy to implement, easy to validate and easy to use. MasterControl solutions include quality management, document management, product lifecycle management, audit management, TMF document management, training management, document control, bill of materials, supplier management, submissions document management, and more. Supported by a comprehensive array of services based on industry best practices, MasterControl software provides our customers with a complete information management solution across the entire enterprise. For more information about MasterControl, visit www.mastercontrol.com, or call: 800-825-9117 (U.S.); +44 (0) 1256 325 949 (Europe); 81 (3) 5422 6665 (Japan); or +61 (3) 9717 9727 (Australia).