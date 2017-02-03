Patrick Stewart Properties Adds 5-Acre Palm Desert Estate to Its Portfolio

Further evidence of the areas improving real estate market

PALM SPRINGS, CA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Recent real estate statistics indicate that Palm Springs area re-sale real estate prices have improved. In 2016, sales of single-family, re-sale homes were up 7 percent and both average and median sales prices were up approximately 3 percent. As one example of the recovering market, Patrick Jordan and Stewart Smith of Patrick Stewart Properties recently announced that they have added an impeccable Palm Desert estate to their portfolio.

With more than 9,000 square feet of living space, this recently remodeled estate includes a 7,000+ square foot main house and two guest homes. The main home presents a spacious floor plan with large windows and large pocket doors that open fully to seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. The great-room style living area features a built-in fireplace with specialty LED lighting, while the gourmet kitchen is fully appointed with upgraded appliances, elegantly crafted wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and a freestanding island. Throughout the home there is an abundance of gas fireplaces and unique touches such as built-in water features in the living room and stairway. The master suite incorporates a fireplace, spacious sitting area, oversized bathroom with walk-in shower and Jacuzzi tub, as well as two large, walk-in closets. The main home also is complemented by two additional bedrooms en-suite as well as an office with built-in desk and custom shelving.

Each of the two guest homes includes a living area, kitchenette and private patio area designed to comfortably accommodate visiting guests, and enhance the enchantment of this extraordinary estate.

All located within an entirely gated and security monitored campus, this property offers a private, resort-like setting with acres of lush grass, hundreds of trees and 360-degree mountain views. Outdoor features also include a large koi pond and beautiful water feature,an entertainment pavilion, custom pool and spa, fire pit and lighted tennis court.

The home will be available for tour by appointment only. Interested parties should contact Patrick Jordan or Stewart Smith of Patrick Stewart Properties at Bennion Deville Homes at(760) 325-9091.