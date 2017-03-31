PATRIOT NATIONAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Patriot National, Inc. - (PN)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 15, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Patriot National, Inc. ( NYSE : PN), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 15, 2016 and March 3, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Patriot National and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 15, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Patriot National and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company's special committee was beholden to CEO Steve Mariano and was operating for the benefit of Mariano, and not the Company or its shareholders; (ii) the special committee did not independently assess the merits of the Ebix transaction; and (iii) the special committee was not exploring strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value.

