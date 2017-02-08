Patriot One Appoints Tech Sector Financial Professional as CFO

Technology background boosts c-suite financial governance to meet growing corporate needs

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Barnsley to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Barnsley is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), whose career includes over 30 years' experience as a Chartered Accountant (CA) providing financial management services to public companies. Mr. Barnsley has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for both TSX and TSXV listed companies, principally within the technology sector. Mr. Barnsley commenced his career working as a Senior Manager with Deloitte & Touche and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Martin Cronin, CEO and Director of Patriot One Technologies, Inc., stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Michael Malana for his services as Chief Financial Officer and wish him well in his future endeavours. Today, we welcome Michael Barnsley to the Patriot team and believe his extensive experience and understanding of what it takes to rapidly advance a new technology from development to commercialization is an immense asset to the Company. We are moving ahead at a pace that demands specific industry expertise and an understanding of the road ahead. Mr. Barnsley's appointment is both timely and inspiring, and we look forward to working closely with him as we continue to move our emerging weapons detection solution forward into the marketplace."

In related news, the Company also announces that its financial year-end will be changed from May 31 to July 31 to align the year-ends of Patriot One Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiary.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, NForce CMR1000 can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

