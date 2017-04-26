Patriot One Explores Strategic Relationship with Tier 1 Integrator

Company advances concealed weapons detection opportunity with global partner

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary award-winning concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to announce its entry into an agreement with a strategic industry partner aimed at significantly broadening its ongoing product commercialization activities.

The opportunity is being undertaken with a well-established and industry leading organization recognized as a Tier 1 Systems Integrator with offices and facilities around the globe. Patriot One has entered into an agreement which provides for a technical evaluation by both parties to identify operational efficiencies and opportunities employing Patriot One's concealed weapons detection software and related hardware components. This will be accomplished through a series of integration tests with the partner.

Both parties have indicated a willingness in principle to enter into a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) relationship whereby Patriot One may appoint the partner as a sales representative for several potential major markets. The terms and conditions of such a commercial relationship are planned for discussion throughout the evaluation period.

Company CEO Martin Cronin notes, "Working with major commercial partners exactly aligns with our business model, as it offers extraordinarily attractive opportunities to propel our product roll-out and holds the potential to drive significant awareness of our product's ability to decrease the menace of random public violence. We are benefitting from a period of intensifying interest and have greatly appreciated inquiries from a number of leading integrators, major potential distributors and resellers from literally around the globe. We attribute much of this interest to our recent and highly successful award-winning debut at ISC West in Las Vegas. It's an exciting time at Patriot One and we thank everyone for their ongoing commitment and interest in our endeavour."

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN™ the next generation of its award-winning Patriot One Technologies™ NForce CMR1000 software and radar solution. PATSCAN™ is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

