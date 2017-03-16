Patriot One Hosts Expert Panel at ISC West to Confront the Threat from Terrorism and Active Shooters

ISC Vendor Solution Showcase to feature a panel of security experts from the private and public sector, including Governor Tom Ridge, to discuss the global challenges of terrorism and strategies to defend the public

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to announce its first of two panels, as well as guest speakers, at ISC West's Vendor Solution Showcase in Las Vegas, NV on April 5, 2017.

Patriot One will host a panel of security experts from the private and public sectors, including the entertainment and education spaces to discuss measures to deter, detect and defend against today's threats of terrorism and active shooter violence.

The panel will discuss the threats and trends in incidents of mass violence and the strategy to deter and detect threats before incidents occur. The panel will invite collaboration in best practice.

Deter, Detect & Defend Against Today's Active Shooters, presented by Patriot One Technologies

Wednesday, April 5 - 12:30pm - 1:30pm PDT.

Sands Expo Center 201 East Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, NV - Sands 101 & 102

Moderator:

Martin Cronin, CEO & Director of Patriot One Technologies

Speakers:

Gov. Tom Ridge - first US Secretary of Homeland Security

John Malevich - Siemens Security Solutions

Chief Eric Plummer - University of North Dakota

John Gillies - former Assistant Director with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS),

Jamie Graham - former Chief Constable of the Victoria (Canada) Police Department and previously Chief Constable (Police Chief) of the Vancouver Police Department.

Immediately following this ISC Vendor Solution Panel, Patriot One will host a second panel on public security and technology with Thomas Cook, Security Consultant, Westgate Resorts and Michael Rozin, Rozin Security from 1:30pm - 2:30pm PT.

ABOUT ISC WEST

ISC West is the largest security industry trade show in the U.S. At ISC West, those attending have the opportunity to network with over 29,000 security professionals. For more information on ISC West, visit iscwest.com.

ABOUT PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL):

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the NForce CMR1000 software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.