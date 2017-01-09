Patriot One Issues President's Letter to Shareholders

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to issue the following letter from Patriot One President, Dinesh Kandanchatha.

As President of Patriot One, I am pleased to provide this update regarding the Company's accomplishments to-date, and the milestones we look forward to achieving in 2017.

The end of 2016 was marked by three significant events. First, our participation at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference where the best and brightest in law enforcement meet to learn and network. We had excellent attendance and response from some of the worlds most respected law enforcement leaders for our corporate launch and CMR product technology introduction. This was followed in November with a very successful public market offering. Lastly, we are pleased to report that the company can readily meet its near term projected financial obligations with over $2M in working capital in its treasury.

December 2016 saw us enter a strategic partnership with the expert security team at Ridge Global LLC. Gov. Ridge, chairman of Ridge Global and the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, endorsed our platform stating, "As we have seen in the Western world, our adversaries will continue to pursue so-called 'soft targets' such as transportation hubs, sporting venues, restaurants and office buildings. Almost by definition, democracies are soft targets. Patriot One has developed powerful technologies to mitigate these ongoing challenges while at the same time being less obtrusive to event attendees. Ridge Global is proud to work with Martin and his team to bring these innovations to the marketplace." The team at Patriot One plans to work closely with Ridge Global for guidance with significant opportunities within key government departments, educational institutions, and industry associations.

Internal projections for the first two quarters of 2017 are currently on-track for delivering product milestones and closing agreements with our first strategic clients and reseller partners. Q1 will also focus on engaging with key regulatory agencies such as the FCC in the US, and related international establishments. Q2 will see the Company exhibit at ISC West, the leading security trade show in the U.S. with over 28,000 industry professionals attending the annual event in Las Vegas. 2017 heralds the commencement of ongoing outreach to potential clients both in North America and internationally. Our objective is to secure purchase orders from strategic clients over the next 60 days. It is fair to say that our technology has captured the attention of security professionals across the globe and we aim to leverage and transform that interest into meeting quantifiable sales targets.

International interest in our technology continues to grow and we are expanding our sales presence to address this opportunity. The United Kingdom has traditionally been in the forefront of advances in security technology, and as such, it is a high value strategic market for us. Our newest team members in London are in the process of establishing an office and demonstration site to meet the increasing attention from British buyers.

While this letter was being written, the recent tragedy in Fort Lauderdale reminds us once again of the ever-present danger of senseless and horrific violence perpetrated against ordinary citizens going about their daily lives. Our hearts got out to the victims and their families as we redouble our efforts to bring forward new solutions for public safety.

In closing, I want to thank our Board for their counsel and guidance through this foundational year for Patriot One. I would also like to thank our many investors, both founders and those new to Patriot One, for their valued feedback and support in 2016. In return, we are committed to building a strong and sustainable business with the continued help of all those who have placed their confidence in our ability to deliver results.

