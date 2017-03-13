Patriot One Partners with Prominent Jewish Community Center to Deploy Concealed Weapons Detection System

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is extremely pleased to announce the execution of an agreement paving the way for a first-in-kind installation of its NForce CMR1000 Concealed Weapons Detection System at The Shul of Bal Harbor ('the Shul") located in Miami's Surfside neighbourhood (www.theshul.org).

The purpose of the first installation of Patriot One's NForce Concealed Weapons Detection system is to prove the accuracy and consistency of concealed weapons detection in a real-world setting.

THE SHUL OF BAL HARBOR JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER, FLORIDA

Located on Collins Avenue since the early 1990s, the Shul's current 34,000 sq./ft. structure is the center for Jewish activities for the adjacent communities and thousands of international tourists that visit or make South Florida their second home. The Shul's commitment to the highest standards of leadership, learning and outreach is evident through its programs, classes and services, which will soon enjoy a significant boost upon completion of a large building expansion. The Shul is based on the ideology of Chabad Lubavitch, which is one of the world's best known Hasidic movements and is well known for its outreach. It is the largest Hasidic group and Jewish religious organization in the world with more than 3,600 institutions in over 1,000 cities, spanning more than 80 countries and all 50 American states (www.chabad.org).

Shaya G., Director of the Shul's Security, and a representative to the U.S. Dept. of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security (OSAC) and other UGOV Agencies comments, "When we first heard of the work Patriot One is undertaking in Orlando, we were immediately intrigued and set out to learn more. Our facilities are places of worship and academia and we'd prefer the use of Patriot One's technology to maintain our open door/welcoming policy as opposed to body searches and magnetometers. Yet, as evidenced in recent news reports where the current administration has come to publicly recognize that we are a community at risk, the opportunity to covertly lessen our threat exposure and increase our safety perimeter demands to be investigated fully. With that in mind, we are delighted that Patriot One could soon be introducing its product at one of our important community facilities. We truly welcome a mutually successful outcome in this venture."

Company CEO, Martin Cronin notes, "We are grateful to Shaya and his team for their professional approach and rapid grasp of the potential of the Patriot One concealed weapons detection system. This agreement calls for a reasonable trial period which if successful, is aimed at leading to further commercial orders. This is a perfect example of how the Patriot One concealed weapons detection system can fundamentally alter, and rapidly change the ability to manage threat exposure within communities and organizations across the nation."

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the NForce CMR1000 software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

