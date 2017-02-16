Patriot One Selected for New Product Showcase by Security Industry Association at ISC West

Patriot One and its NForce CMR1000 solution and radar device will be showcased at ISC West in Las Vegas from April 5-7 under the Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection Category

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, has been accepted and recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) and ISC West to participate in the New Product Showcase in Las Vegas, NV. The New Product Showcase is the premier platform for security professionals to evaluate new products and technologies for use in security applications.

Patriot One's NForce CMR1000 software solution will be featured in the Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection category as part of the New Product Showcase at ISC West, the largest security industry trade show in the U.S. The event will be held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from April 5-7th.

"We are honored and excited to be accepted into the New Product Showcase, that benchmarks us against the best products in the market for weapons detection," said Martin Cronin, CEO & Director of Patriot One Technologies. "We are pleased to demonstrate to the judges an innovative and disruptive technology that will be a real step forward in public security."

The first-of-a-kind NForce CMR1000 is an easily-concealed, cost-effective and non-invasive full-body scanning technology that is practical and safe. The device can covertly detect on-body concealed weapons (rifles, handguns, knives, grenades, explosive vests) at key access points and doorways of weapons-restricted buildings and facilities. The solution is designed to be installed behind walls, in ceilings and in floors, and may be installed to notify security professionals prior to an individual carrying a weapon into a building. In addition, the NForce CMR1000 solution can be integrated with other access point security systems to assist in locking down doors, turnstiles, elevators and other access point gating systems.

Patriot One's NForce CMR1000 solution utilizes very low power microwave emissions that, through machine learning algorithms, are able to target, identify and notify security professionals and law enforcement of concealed threats.

"We've designed this technology for use in any public or private facility to effectively manage and restrict unlawful weapons access," added Cronin. "Our mission is to reduce the spread of violence caused by unlawful use of weapons through our superior detection technology that identifies concealed weapons, even on moving targets in real time."

For more information on Patriot One, visit www.patriot1tech.com. For more information on ISC West, visit iscwest.com.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL):

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, NForce CMR1000 can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com and watch the video.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.