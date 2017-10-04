Patriot One Technologies Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot One") (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for listing the 3,322,375 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company issued in connection with a private placement offering of special warrants, which closed on July 13, 2017. The Warrants were qualified for distribution pursuant to a final short form prospectus dated August 21, 2017.

The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "PAT.WT" at the open of the market on October 4, 2017.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Common Share at any time prior to 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) on July 13, 2020. The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, a warrant indenture dated July 13, 2017 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, in its capacity as warrant agent.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

The Company has developed PATSCAN CMR™ the next generation of its award-winning radar device and software solution. PATSCAN CMR is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system, designed as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

