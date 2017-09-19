Patriot One to Present at Extraordinary Future 2017 Investment Conference

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), makers of the award-winning PATSCAN CMR™ (Cognitive Microwave Radar) concealed weapons detection system are pleased to announce that Company management will be presenting, exhibiting, and participating in a panel session at the Extraordinary Future Conference on September 20th in Vancouver.

Extraordinary Future 2017, presented by Cambridge House International is a tremendous opportunity to showcase Canadian technologies to the investment community. Patriot One's team will be available for meetings in Booth #3 where CEO Martin Cronin and Director Jeffery Tindale will be in attendance for one-on-meetings. Mr. Cronin will be participating in a panel session on Security & Artificial Intelligence at 10:30am, and will also deliver an investor presentation in the Speakers Hall at 11:40 am. For more information visit: www.extraordinaryfuture.com.

Event: Extraordinary Future 2017

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Booth: #3

Panel Session: Security & Artificial Intelligence,10:30-11:00am, Speaker Hall

Presentation: 11:40 - 11:50am PT, Speaker Hall

Venue: Vancouver Convention Centre East, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC

Event Hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Patriot One's representatives will be providing an update on recent activities and progress report on the deployment of its award-winning PATSCAN CMR concealed weapons detection radar-based technology.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN CMR™ the next generation of its award-winning radar device and software solution. PATSCAN CMR is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system, designed as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Built for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in key access points to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

