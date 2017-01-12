Patriot One to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to announce that Company representatives will be presenting at the upcoming Cantech Investment Conference on January 18th in Toronto, and subsequently at the Alpha North Capital Conference January 20th, in the Bahamas.

The Cantech Investment Conference 2017 is a tremendous opportunity to meet with investors, analysts, journalists and bankers from the Canadian technology sector. Patriot One will be available for meetings in Booth #308 where CEO Martin Cronin, President Dinesh Kandanchatha, and Director Jeffery Tindale will be in attendance for one-on-meetings. The Company will also be hosting a Feature Presentation in the afternoon. For more information visit: www.cantech17.com.

Event: Cantech Investment Conference 2017

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Booth: #308

Feature Presentation: 2:40pm ET

Location: Mackie Stage

Venue: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, Toronto, Canada.

Event Hours: 8:30am - 5:30pm

The Alpha North Capital Conference is an invitation-only event held in the Bahamas January 19-21, 2017. Held at the prestigious Atlantis Resort and produced by Capital Event Management, the event features small cap innovators in the technology, biotech, healthcare and special situations spaces as well as providing opportunities to connect with the top institutions and specialist brokers in North America through a full day series of one-on-one meetings between issuers and financiers. Patriot One President, Dinesh Kandanchatha, will be in attendance on January 20th. Find out more at: www.capitaleventmanagement.ca.

Event: Alpha North Capital Conference

Date: Friday, January 20, 2017

Agenda: 18 twenty minute sessions

Venue: Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Patriot One's team will be presenting on the development and planned deployment of its revolutionary NForce CMR1000 concealed weapons detection radar-based software solution. Summary details will include a look at the intrinsic innovation of Patriot's patent-pending radar technologies. Key aspects of the systems revolutionary cognitive ability to learn signature identification patterns of prohibited items will be discussed. The covert identification of weapons such as guns or knives prior to entry into restricted areas will be presented with a view to the disruptive potential for this all-new technology.

Find out more at www.patriot1tech.com.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL)

Patriot One is advancing five years of academic research and successful testing into a commercial first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system. The Company's NForce CMR1000 radar-based software solution aims to Deter, Detect and Defend against active shooter threats before they occur. NForce CMR1000 is being designed to be cost-effectively installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of active threats before entry. Soon, facility operators aim to have an ability to prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. Patriot One believes widespread use of its technology could act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

