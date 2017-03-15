Patriot One and University of North Dakota To Commence Concealed Weapons Detection Evaluation

Campus Police Chief a Key Advocate for Tech Solution to Balance Rights and Safety of Students and Staff

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is very pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU") with the University of North Dakota ("UND") for a real-world pilot study aimed at evaluating product efficacy in this active public environment.

UND is a public research university located in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The campus is made up of 240 buildings (6.4 million square feet) on 550 acres. Over 15,000 students from North Dakota as well as all 50 states and over 60 other nations attend classes on the UND campus each year.

The installation of the Patriot One system in a location yet to be determined on campus, will provide for a period of technology configuration and data collection. Upon successful completion of the study, it is the intent of both parties to explore a commercial arrangement that may expand the scope of the technology solution to encompass additional facilities and locations at the University.

Head of Campus Public Safety, Eric Plummer, Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police (UND), states, "I became extremely interested in this technology during my attendance at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in San Diego late last year, and immediately saw how this technology could greatly benefit the University. The ability to protect the campus community would be transformed by a non-intrusive perimeter to control weapons access on campus without impinging on the civil rights of our community. I believe this solution provides us the potential to provide that ability. In my position, my mandate is to identify, implement and manage many important safety procedures for the University and as such we are excited about implementing this solution."

Company CEO, Martin Cronin notes, "Chief Plummer has been a great driving force in moving this effort forward. We are looking forward to mobilizing our team to North Dakota in order to get the NForce CMR1000 software solution and related hardware installed and operational. We have some coordination details to conclude in advance, but I believe that these will be handled in short order as we are all keen to see this product in action and preventing potential senseless acts of violence."

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the NForce CMR1000 software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

