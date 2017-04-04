Patriot One Welcomes Governor Tom Ridge to Advisory Board

First U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and former Pennsylvania Governor formally joins executive advisory team

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies, Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, proudly announced today the formal appointment of Tom Ridge to its Advisory Board. Gov. Ridge was the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania. Today he is the founding partner and Chairman of Ridge Global, a risk management and cybersecurity firm in Washington.

Martin Cronin, CEO and Director of Patriot One Technologies, Inc., notes "This is a very proud day for our entire team at Patriot One Technologies. Gov. Ridge's remarkable career has provided him with an extraordinary perspective into the many complex issues in the security industry today. His strategic insight and access throughout the sector are an immense asset to our efforts both at home and abroad. Without reserve, I am confident in stating that today's appointment is a major milestone in our corporate growth, strategic planning ability, and depth of leadership. On behalf of our entire team I wish to welcome Gov. Ridge onboard, and personally look forward to working together to make Patriot One the leader in weapons detection technology around the globe."

In related news, Governor Ridge will be joining Patriot One's sponsored vendor solution showcase panel session at the ISC West Conference in Las Vegas this week (Wednesday April 5th at 12:30PM Stands #101 & 102). The panel of security experts will discuss the steps they are taking to deter, detect and defend against today's threats of terrorism and active shooter violence. To find out more, please visit the ISC West website at: http://www.iscwest.com/Education/Vendor-Solutions/#.

Gov. Ridge was instrumental as a thought leader and keynote speaker at Patriot One's launch at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in San Diego in October of 2016. During that event, Gov. Ridge spoke passionately on the need for new technology solutions in the security sector, stating the need for a practical combination of technology innovation and smart practices to overcome the growing threat to personal security worldwide. A video of his comments from the event can be viewed here.

As a direct result of the previously announced engagement of Ridge Global as a strategic advisory resource, Governor Ridge further determined to more closely and personally assist in the development efforts of Patriot One, which ultimately led to today's announcement.

Following the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, Tom Ridge became the first Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and, on January 24, 2003, became the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. During his DHS tenure, Secretary Ridge worked with more than 180,000 employees from a combined 22 agencies to create an agency that facilitated the flow of people and goods, instituted layered security at air, land and seaports, developed a unified national response and recovery plan, protected critical infrastructure, integrated new technology and improved information sharing worldwide. Tom Ridge served as Secretary of this historic and critical endeavor until February 1, 2005. Before the events of September 11th, Tom Ridge was twice elected Governor of Pennsylvania. For more information, visit: https://www.ridgeglobal.com/tom-ridge.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL):

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

Governor Ridge on Patriot One: VIDEO.

