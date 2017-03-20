Patriot One Welcomes UK Distributor Kinetic Six Ltd.

Advisory Board adds key UK members with a focus on global issues

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to announce entry into its first overseas distributor agreement with Kinetic Six Ltd. ("Kinetic Six") of Hereford, UK.

Kinetic Six was founded to provide innovative communications and sustainability solutions to the defense sector and related government departments, as well as consulting services to humanitarian and NGO organizations. This further includes providing solutions at challenging wildlife conservation projects operating in compromised regions around the globe. The company offers a unique understanding of latest technologies and brings years of experience in delivering custom-tailored engineering excellence alongside high quality support services.

As Patriot One technical partners and distributors, Kinetic Six will be installing the innovative software and related hardware solution for demonstration purposes at their new Hereford headquarters and in an iconic central London location.

The process of engaging with Kinetic Six was made possible through the direct involvement of two key individuals in the UK. Andrew Brear and Phil Jones offer significant security sector expertise and an intimate understanding of regional issues along with a wealth of industry contacts. As a result, the Company is further pleased to announce their appointment as newest members of the Patriot One Advisory Board.

Phil Jones, Lieutenant General (retired), served for over 35 years in the British Army in command and staff positions around the world including as a Brigade Commander in Northern Ireland, military advisor to the UN SRSG in Afghanistan, Military Attaché in Washington DC, and as Director of ISAF Force Reintegration organization in Afghanistan. He was the first Chief of Staff of the UK Joint Forces Command and later served as Chief of Staff of NATO's Supreme Allied Command for Transformation. He is keenly interested in multinational strategy, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency.

Andrew Brear, is a former British diplomatic officer with extensive international experience in political, intelligence and security issues. He specializes in operational and organizational development and change in diplomatic, commercial and national security sector organizations. Currently, his companies are delivering projects across Africa, in the Middle East and the United Kingdom. Throughout his diplomatic career, he served repeatedly in operational roles in Middle East and South Asian conflict zones from 1999-2011, and in operational counter terrorism roles domestically and internationally.

Phil Jones and Andrew Brear are founding partners of security strategy consultancy Othrys. For more information on the Advisory Board, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/company/leadership.

Martin Cronin, CEO and Director of Patriot One Technologies Inc. comments, "The addition of Phil and Andrew to our Advisory Board is an immense plus to our global efforts. They bring access to an extensive network of contacts within the security sector, especially in parts of the world that experience the threat of violence on a daily basis. I am further delighted to welcome Kinetic Six Ltd as UK technical partners and distributors. We are thrilled to have the support of such respected professional colleagues in the UK, and look forward to a long and fruitful association."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL):

Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.