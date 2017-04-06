Patriot One Wins Best In Category at Security Industry Association Event at ISC West

Patriot One's concealed weapons detection solution and radar device wins Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection Category at major industry event in Las Vegas

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Patriot One Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, was recognized on Wednesday, April 5th by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as winners of the Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category in the New Product Showcase (NPS) component of the ISC West industry trade show and conference in Las Vegas, NV.

SIA NPS judges are highly skilled and experienced in security technology design and application. It is a requirement for their position. Each judge possesses a minimum of 10 years' experience in the selection, purchase and/or installation of products within the category that they are judging. The New Product Showcase is the premier platform for security professionals to evaluate new products and technologies for use in security applications.

"We are very pleased to achieve this exciting award today. Positive peer review in our industry is essential for growth, and this award in particular highlights and validates our efforts to-date," said Martin Cronin, CEO & Director of Patriot One Technologies. "We are generating significant interest at this very important event and are already receiving congratulations and interest from around the world."

In related news, Patriot One hosted a pair of informative panel sessions which included security experts from Canada, the USA, UK and South Africa encompassing the private and public sectors, as well as entertainment and education spaces in an engaging conversation regarding measures to deter, detect and defend against today's threats of terrorism and active shooter violence.

"As this is the largest security industry trade show in the U.S. today, we are enjoying the visibility we are achieving amongst some of the world leaders in the security industry," continued Mr. Cronin. "I came to this event with the belief that we would find ourselves benchmarked against the best products in the market for weapons detection, and to come out on top of our category is really big news for us, our partners and stakeholders alike. We have a full slate of meetings to complete before we leave the event and look forward to following up in the coming weeks and months ahead."

The first-of-its-kind NForce CMR1000 is an easily-concealed, cost-effective and non-invasive full-body scanning technology that is practical and safe. The device can covertly detect on-body concealed weapons (rifles, handguns, knives, grenades, explosive vests) at key access points and doorways of weapons-restricted buildings and facilities. The solution is designed to be installed behind walls, in ceilings and in floors, and may be installed to notify security professionals prior to an individual carrying a weapon into a building. In addition, the NForce CMR1000 solution can be integrated with other access point security systems to assist in locking down doors, turnstiles, elevators and other access point gating systems.

For more information on Patriot One, visit www.patriot1tech.com. For more information on ISC West, visit iscwest.com.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) ( OTCQB : PTOTF) ( FRANKFURT : 0PL): Patriot One has developed a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, NForce CMR1000 can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com and watch the video.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Martin Cronin"

CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.