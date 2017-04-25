PATTISON Onestop Announces Global News as New Partner and Content Provider for Digital Networks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - PATTISON Onestop, Canada's leader in the sales and operations of Digital Out-of-Home Media (DOOH) today announces a new partnership with Global News as the official provider of local, national and international news content for Onestop's Office, Residential and ETS Transit Networks.

The initial rollout of news content across the Onestop Networks includes breaking news updates, as well as stories in finance, politics, entertainment and more, sourced through Global News. Global News is also the official provider of weather updates, through its SkyTracker Weather App, showing current and forecasted weather conditions updated in real-time.

"We are very excited about our new partnership which will provide our Networks with best-in-class Canadian news content. Our audiences watch our screens as a part of their daily routine, using them to catch up on current events throughout the day; as part of their commute, at the office, and in their residential buildings," said Cam Milne, Vice President and General Manager at PATTISON Onestop. "The content displayed on our Networks is a big part of our audience engagement, so its quality is immensely important to us. We could not be more thrilled about our partnership with Global News as our content provider and the extensive portfolio of brands under the Corus umbrella."

"With the pace of news moving faster than ever, Global News will now have more ways to keep people up-to-date on the day's stories and events as they happen," said Troy Reeb, Senior Vice President, Global News, Corus Radio and Station Operations. "Our newly formed alliance with PATTISON Onestop appeals to the evolving viewing preferences of our audiences and helps us reach more Canadians, offering them top-notch local, national, and international news and information."

The implementation of Global News content and weather updates took effect last month on Onestop screens in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Winnipeg. Combined, the Office, Residential and ETS Transit Networks deliver over 4.3 million impressions every week.

About Onestop

PATTISON Onestop is a leader in the sales and operations of Digital Out-of-Home media and works with Canada's biggest brands to create and deliver uniquely engaging experiences. Their Networks provide timely and relevant information in environments traditional media can't reach. Onestop leverages industry-leading technology to deploy digital campaigns in transit, office, airport, residential and retail environments including the PATH, Toronto's underground walkway. Their Digital Networks can help you generate over 12.4 million weekly impressions. Onestop is a division of PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B), a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

