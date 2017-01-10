PATTISON Outdoor and the TTC Announce Call-for-Submissions for Sketching the Line

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising and the Toronto Transit Commission are proud to officially announce a call-for-submissions for Sketching the Line 2017

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - PATTISON Outdoor Advertising and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) are now accepting submissions for Sketching the Line 2017, a public exhibition showcasing the work of artists who capture a variety of transit commuter moments in the form of drawings. Sketching the Line is part of PATTISON's Art in Transit programme and will have the potential to reach 1.8 million weekday transit riders across the city.

To submit sketches for a chance to participate in the 2017 exhibition, all drawings must meet the following requirements:

Drawings must have been created while on public transit in the Toronto/GTA area.

Colour and/or black-and-white drawings are acceptable.

Five (5) samples of work are to be submitted in the form of a website link and/or file sharing links. DO NOT include images of your work in the body of an email.

Media may include graphite, pen, ink, pencil, pastel, charcoal, watercolour, pastel, acrylic, and oil. Excluded mediums include photography, digital photography and digital art.

All artist styles are welcome.

Subject matter must include the diversity of the city.

Include a short bio and the location(s) in which the drawings were created.

While there are no image formatting restrictions, horizontal is strongly preferred.

Include 'Sketching the Line 2017′ in the subject of your email when submitting links to your work.

Deadline for submissions is February 28, 2017.

Submit to sketchingtheline@pattisonoutdoor.com

Exhibition schedule (dates subject to change):

January 10, 2017 - Submissions Open

February 28, 2017 - Deadline for Submissions

March, 2017 - Exhibition will be juried by a panel of TTC and PATTISON employees

April, 2017 - Participating Artists Contacted

Spring, 2017 - Exhibition begins on TTC

Sketching the Line has been extremely popular and well received in the past, as it has brought a range of compelling artistic voices to transit commuters. PATTISON Outdoor and the TTC are excited to once again explore the creative process of artists as they capture moments with distinct artistic styles. To explore more about Sketching the Line and Art in Transit, please visit www.artintransit.ca.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada's largest Out-of-Home advertising company. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from Classic billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, mall, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON also offers Canada's largest portfolio of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising properties, through PATTISON Onestop, a world-leader in the design, operation, and advancement of digital advertising networks for the office, transportation, sports retail, and residential environments, and with its experiential/interactive development arm at Fourth Wall. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) transit system.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

www.facebook.com/PattisonOutdoorAdvertising

www.twitter.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.vimeo.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.instagram.com/pattisonoutdoor

