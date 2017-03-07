PATTISON Outdoor and Havas Share Empowering Messages on Digital Billboards for #GirlPowered

#GirlPowered campaign for the Canadian Women's Foundation provides girls an opportunity to create and share positive, empowering messages on digital outdoor screens across Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - With so much exposure to highly provocative, sexist, and idealized images of females in media, it can be increasingly difficult for girls to develop high self-esteem and grow into positive, healthy individuals. One recent campaign hopes to change all this and negate unrealistic expectations.

Launched in October 2016 as part of International Day of the Girl, #GirlPowered is a Havas and Canadian Women's Foundation partnership aimed at giving girls of all ages the opportunity to share messages of positivity and empowerment that help build confidence and self-esteem. As part of this continuing initiative, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising has graciously donated advertising space on its digital outdoor network of screens across the country.

Running until the end of March, this digital campaign will appear on more than 80 outdoor screens in twenty markets, helping girls share their voices to other girls.

"At Havas we believe in building partnerships within our community of vendors beyond the traditional role of buyer and seller, but PATTISON Outdoor's commitment was beyond anything we could have imagined," said Cory Eisentraut, VP Creative Director, Havas Canada. "Our goal for this campaign was to have as many Canadian girls as possible see these messages of strength and hope, and that is exactly what PATTISON and their generosity have helped provide."

"As a parent myself, seeing these powerful #GirlPowered messages crafted by young girls and shared on digital outdoor screens is definitely thought provoking," said Rick Borthwick, National Sales Manager, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising. "They are unique, inspiring messages that reveal positivity from the heart of a girl intended for other girls, instead of consumers. It's incredibly uplifting."

"PATTISON understood the goal of this campaign from the very beginning," reiterated Eisentraut. "We weren't exploiting female empowerment to try and sell a product like cereal or beauty products. We simply set out to give these incredible girls an enormous voice."

For more information about the #GirlPowered campaign and to see the encouraging messages created by girls of all ages, visit www.girlpowered.ca.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada's largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON provides innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising with products ranging from Classic billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON offers Canada's largest portfolio of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising properties through PATTISON Onestop, a world-leader in the design, operation, and advancement of digital advertising networks for the office, transportation, sports retail, and residential environments, and with its experiential/interactive development arm at Fourth Wall. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) transit system.

About Havas

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group now employs 18,000 people in over 100 countries. Havas is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Havas is also the most integrated Group in its sector, with most of its creative and media teams sharing the same premises, the Havas Villages, designed to increase synergies and creativity for all its clients and agencies.

In Canada, Havas has more than 150 employees in its Montreal and Toronto offices, working on brands such as PayPal, Couche-Tard, New Balance, BrandSource Canada, Fromageries Bel, Fidelity, Sun Life, RBC and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

