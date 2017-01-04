Patty Brisben Foundation for Women's Sexual Health Accepting Grants Through March 10

Funding Available to Support Women's Sexual Health Projects

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - The Patty Brisben Foundation for Women's Sexual Health, the non-profit arm of Pure Romance, is currently accepting grant applications for its 2017 annual giving cycle to support organizations and projects aligned with the Foundation's mission.

Non-profit organizations involved in women's sexual health research are encouraged to apply. To review grant guidelines and funding requirements, visit www.pattybrisbenfoundation.org under the Research and Education tab. The grant application deadline is March 10, 2017.

The four primary focus areas for the Patty Brisben Foundation for Women's Sexual Health include: Vulvovaginal Pain Disorders, Intimacy-Related Sexual Dysfunction After Cancer Treatments, The Impact of Perimenopause and Menopause on Sexual Health, and Libido and Desire.

The Foundation was started by Pure Romance Founder Patty Brisben to help organizations serve women seeking relief and counsel for issues impacting their sexual well-being. Since the Foundation's inception in 2006, it has raised more than $3.5 million for research, education, and community involvement and has granted close to $2.5 million to local and national organizations.

A selection of past beneficiaries include Cancer Family Care, Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, and University of Kentucky. Visit the website to review all Patty Brisben Foundation grant recipient summaries.

The Patty Brisben Foundation for Women's Sexual Health is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to enhance women's sexual health and well-being through research and education. To learn more, visit www.pattybrisbenfoundation.org.