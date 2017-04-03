Paul Dell' Isola Joins Stifel as Senior Member of Investment Banking

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. ( NYSE : SF) today announced that Paul Dell' Isola has joined Stifel as a senior member of the Investment Banking team.

Mr. Dell' Isola, who until recently was the Co-Head of Capital Markets at FBR & Co., is a recognized leader in capital market transactions, and in particular 144A and other private capital raising.

"We are excited that Paul has joined us as a senior member of our origination and capital markets team. His expertise in raising private capital expands Stifel's already significant capital-raising capabilities," stated Victor Nesi, Co-President of Stifel. "Adding a professional of Paul's caliber is yet another example of the investment Stifel is making to provide the full breadth of advisory capabilities and financing alternatives to our clients."

"Stifel is a best-in-class advisor to clients across the board, and I am thrilled to have joined a platform with such a strong reputation in the market and one that has significant momentum," said Mr. Dell' Isola.

Mr. Dell' Isola joined FBR & Co. in 1992 as one of the early partners of the firm, was a member of the executive and commitment committees, and held a number of leadership positions over the years.