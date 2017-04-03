Paul Dell' Isola Joins Stifel as Senior Member of Investment Banking

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Paul Dell' Isola has joined Stifel as a senior member of the Investment Banking team.
Mr. Dell' Isola, who until recently was the Co-Head of Capital Markets at FBR & Co., is a recognized leader in capital market transactions, and in particular 144A and other private capital raising.
"We are excited that Paul has joined us as a senior member of our origination and capital markets team. His expertise in raising private capital expands Stifel's already significant capital-raising capabilities," stated Victor Nesi, Co-President of Stifel. "Adding a professional of Paul's caliber is yet another example of the investment Stifel is making to provide the full breadth of advisory capabilities and financing alternatives to our clients."
"Stifel is a best-in-class advisor to clients across the board, and I am thrilled to have joined a platform with such a strong reputation in the market and one that has significant momentum," said Mr. Dell' Isola.
Mr. Dell' Isola joined FBR & Co. in 1992 as one of the early partners of the firm, was a member of the executive and commitment committees, and held a number of leadership positions over the years.
Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.