Paul Napoli Appointed to Leadership Role in the New York Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is proud to announce that Paul Napoli was named Co-Lead Counsel in the New York Opioid Cost Recovery Litigation by Judge Jerry Garguilo of the Supreme Court of the State of New York for Suffolk County.

In this role, Mr. Napoli will oversee all currently pending cases filed by counties within New York against opioid manufacturers and distributors. "Today was really the first day the counties were able to unite, to come together to fight the epidemic against the manufacturers," attorney Paul Napoli said.

"Today, we entered into the first Case Management Order which set the stage for this litigation. We know this will be a long battle but we look forward to fighting for the residents of our State and taking down big pharma," attorney Salvatore Badala said.

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is currently filing lawsuits on behalf of cities and counties against the manufacturers and distributors of opioid pain medications.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendant manufactures and distributors, through a sophisticated and highly deceptive and unfair marketing campaign that began in the late 1990s, deepened around 2006, and continues to the present, set out to, and did, reverse the popular and medical understanding of opioids. Chronic opioid therapy -- the prescribing of opioids to treat chronic pain long-term -- is now commonplace.

As a direct consequence of Defendants' wrongful conduct, counties, cities, and states have been required to spend millions of dollars each year in their efforts to combat the public nuisance created by Defendants' deceptive marketing campaign. Counties, cities, and states have incurred, and continue to incur, costs related to opioid addiction and abuse, including, but not limited to, health care costs, criminal justice and victimization costs, social costs, and lost productivity costs.

It is Napoli Shkolnik's hope that these lawsuits will help states and municipalities receive funding to help in the fight against this epidemic.

