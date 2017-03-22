Pawbo+ New Wireless Interactive Pet Camera Now Available with Free Shipping to Canada

One of the Industry's Top-Rated Pet Cams, Pawbo+ Keeps Pets and Pet Owners Connected and Content While at Work, at Play, or On the Road

TAIPEI, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Pawbo Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Acer, today announced of its new Pawbo+ interactive wireless pet camera with treat dispensing and laser pointing capabilities is now available with free shipping to residents of Canada.

To celebrate Pawbo's Canadian product launch, for a limited time (through April 13, 2017), Canadian consumers who purchase Pawbo+ at Amazon.ca will receive CDN$40 off their purchase.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars by BestPetCam.com, Pawbo+ provides peace-of-mind to pet owners that must leave their cats or dogs at home alone throughout the day. Ideal for cats and small dogs, Pawbo+'s internet-enabled wide-angle camera (130-degrees) and speaker/microphone combo gives users visual and audio access to their pets and enables them to speak to them to calm and assure them from afar. This daily interaction can help to reduce anxiety of pets and pet owners alike.

Pet owners use the companion Pawbo Life app for Android and Apple iOS devices, which is available for free download on Google Play and the App Store. The innovative app enables users to interact with their pets and up to eight concurrent Pawbo+ users via live video streaming, and share photos and videos easily on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The device can also be integrated with Dropbox or Google Drive so users can save their precious videos in the cloud easily.

Using Pawbo accessories controlled remotely through the app, pet owners can activate games and toys -- such as the Pawbo Catch (cat teaser) -- throughout the day to entertain pets and prevent boredom. Pawbo+ has an integrated laser pointer that can be remotely activated to keep pets active.

Owners can remotely administer treats stored in Pawbo+'s built-in storage tray. This, together with multiple ringtone notifications, enables owners to train pets and reward and encourage good behavior.

Pawbo+ features an aesthetically pleasing and unobtrusive oval form that fits stylishly in any corner of the home, weighing only 1 pound, and can also be wall mounted. Pawbo+ requires 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) connectivity and router with WPA2-AES encryption.

Pricing and Availability

Pawbo+ is available now to Canadian residents for a special introductory price of CDN$229 and free shipping. Learn more at: www.amazon.ca/Pawbo-Wireless-Interactive-Dispenser-Chasing/dp/B01N8TKQK7

Exact specifications, prices and availability of the device will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please visit www.pawbo.com.

