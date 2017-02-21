PayByPhone Parking App Launches Apple Pay in Vancouver

The introduction of Apple Pay in the City of Vancouver makes paying for parking even more convenient

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Paying to park in Vancouver is getting an upgrade with PayByPhone now offering drivers the option of paying with Apple Pay. iOS users can select Apple Pay as a default form of payment within the PayByPhone app. This addition provides drivers with a more streamlined experience.

"PayByPhone offers users a fast and easy way to pay across 300 cities globally," explains Kush Parikh, president and CEO of PayByPhone. "We always look for ways to improve the user experience and adding Apple Pay simply extends that sentiment." Apple Pay is also known for its robust privacy features including Touch ID and the ability to process payments without storing or sending credit card information. "Whether it's for business or pleasure, our goal is to make paying for parking completely worry free."

Since launching in Vancouver in 2001, PayByPhone has seen great success locally, and is used by more than 50% of all Lower Mainland households. The service is offered at tens of thousands of on and off street locations within the Metro Vancouver area, with plans for further expansion. Currently Apple Pay is only available for on-street parking within the City of Vancouver, with additional locations to be added in the near future.

PayByPhone recently released new versions of their iOS and Android apps, available for download at both the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store. The redesigned apps provide an award winning, location based experience built by their in-house development team in their Vancouver Head Office.

ABOUT PAYBYPHONE

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $300 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

Many of the largest and most complex parking operations in the world use PayByPhone including San Francisco (30,000 spaces), Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston (25,000 spaces), Seattle (12,000 spaces), London (40,000 spaces) and Paris (155,000 spaces).