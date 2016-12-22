Paychex Again Honored with Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award in Technology for Paychex Flex

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services, has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze medal for the second year in a row. This excellence award in technology recognizes Paychex Flex for "best advance in HR or workforce management technology for small and medium-sized businesses."

Paychex Flex is a full HCM suite that covers the employee life cycle from recruiting and onboarding to retirement, all while leveraging data to streamline workforce management through innovative technology and flexible choice of service. At its core, Paychex Flex helps users reduce administrative time, control labor costs, improve business performance, and keep up with changing regulations.

"We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance -- and in some cases transform -- their organizations," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Our research shows that Human Capital Management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models of success."

"Another significant finding of our research is the importance of optimizing the employee experience as a driver of engagement and retention," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "The technology user experience plays an increasingly large role in shaping the employee experience, and these award winners are creating leading practices that deserve validation and recognition."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value Proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"Paychex is once again honored to receive this recognition from Brandon Hall, as we stand firmly behind the fact that a company's most valuable asset is its employees," said Mike Gioja, senior vice president of IT, product management and development at Paychex. "It's our goal to serve as a strategic business partner that offers a streamlined approach to human capital management, allowing businesses to recruit, onboard, train, and manage employees from hire to retire. Not only does this approach lead to efficiencies and workforce productivity, it offers a distinct advantage for small and mid-sized businesses looking to grow in what is an extremely competitive landscape. Again, we are honored to receive such a prestigious award from Brandon Hall Group and look forward to meeting the needs of businesses today and in the future."

To view a full list of Brandon Hall's Technology Award winners, please click here.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 605,000 payroll clients across more than 100 locations and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/22/11G125906/Images/Bronze-TECH-Award-2016-a6eb467be41ba01892275753c06a68bd.jpg