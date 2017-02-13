Paychex Ranks #20 on List of Top 125 Training Organizations

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Delivering more than one million training hours to more than 11,000 employees last fiscal year, Paychex, Inc. has again been recognized as one of the Top 125 outstanding training organizations by Training magazine. This marks the 16th consecutive year that Paychex has been included on the Training Top 125 list, landing at number 20 this year, up eleven spots from 2016.

"We take a lot of pride in the outstanding employee training and development programs that are created and delivered by our team of training experts," says vice president of human resources and organizational development Laurie Zaucha. "From new employee orientation to job-specific training to soft-skills development, these programs are designed to help our employees enhance their careers -- from their very first day on the job and throughout their tenure. This not only helps them grow professionally, but it helps our organization thrive, with a workforce of knowledgeable employees who are prepared to deliver the very best service while driving our business forward."

In fiscal 2016, Paychex's Learning and Development Center in Rochester, NY welcomed more than 11,000 participants in over 40 instructor-led training programs, representing more than 850,000 training hours. In addition, employees in the company's 100+ field locations received more than 200,000 hours of ongoing instructor-led training. Employees also participated in more than 188,000 cumulative online training activities totaling more than 145,000 training hours.

In addition to the Top 125 honor, Paychex received special recognition for an Outstanding Training Initiative designed to train employees across the organization on a comprehensive new telecommunications solution.

The Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives. Click here to view the entire 2017 listing.