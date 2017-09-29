Paycor Announces First Ever "Make Your Next Hire Day" Online Summit

Six HR Experts Including Paycor VP of Talent Acquisition to Share Best Practices and Tips, "My Greatest Hire" Contest Winners to Be Announced

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Human Capital Management company Paycor today announced its inaugural Make Your Next Hire Day, a free online summit taking place on October 18, 2017 to help HR leaders discover top strategies to attract and close qualified candidates. The summit will include six informative and insightful 45-minute sessions on recruiting and hiring by industry experts, including Paycor's VP of talent acquisition, Bill Neese. The virtual event will also give HR professionals the opportunity to earn one Continuing Education credit per session attended, at no additional cost.

Schedule-at-a-Glance

When: 9:30 - 10:15 am ET

What: "Who to Hire When Your Culture Stinks"

Who: Kris Dunn, CHRO, Kinetix

When: 10:30 - 11:15 am ET

What: "Recruiting: Effectively Marketing & Selling Your Company"

Who: Robin Throckmorton, President, Strategic HR, and Melissa Dern, Talent acquisition lead, Strategic HR

When: 11:30am - 12:15 pm ET

What: "Leveraging Data-Driven Talent Communities in a Recruitment-Marketing World"

Who: Bill Neese, VP of talent acquisition, Paycor

When: 1:00 - 1:45 pm ET

What: "Social Media & Background Screening: If It's on the Internet, Isn't It Fair Game"

Who: Dawn Standerwick, VP of strategic growth, ESR

When: 2:00 - 2:45 pm ET

What: "Moneyball Recruiting: The Simple Science Behind Great Hiring"

Who: Tim Sackett, President, HRU Technical Resources

When: 3:00 - 3:45 pm ET

What: "Recruit Like a Pro"

Who: Kim Giangrande, Principal, Intuitive HR

During the summit, Paycor will announce the winners of its "My Greatest Hire" contest. "My Greatest Hire" invites HR professionals to share stories of the greatest hire they've ever made for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card, with second and third place winners taking home a $300 and $150 Amazon gift card, respectively.

To submit your story for a chance to take home the top prize and be recognized as a top recruiter, visit: https://go.paycor.com/My-Greatest-Hire.html.

To register for the "Make Your Next Hire Day" online summit, visit: https://go.paycor.com/Make-Your-Next-Hire-Day.html

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor is a trusted partner to more than 31,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, Paycor partners with businesses to optimize the management of their most valuable asset -- their people. Paycor's personalized support and user-friendly technology ensure that key business processes, including recruiting, onboarding, reporting, timekeeping, compliance and payroll, run smoothly. Paycor's people operations solutions are recommended by today's most innovative brokers, bankers, and CPAs. Learn how Paycor can transform your business by starting a conversation at http://www.paycor.com.