Paycor Announces Workforce Insights to Provide HR Leaders with Deep Insights and Real-Time Analysis of Employee Data

New Data Visualization Solution Extracts Rich and Actionable Insights from People Data to Bring Valuable, C-Level Insights to Key Business Stakeholders

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Human Capital Management company Paycor today announced Workforce Insights, a new data visualization solution that extracts rich and actionable insights from people data to bring valuable C-level and operational insights to key business stakeholders. This new tool provides highly interactive dashboards that allow users to explore workforce issues and discover trends, so they can identify and solve business problems more quickly and effectively.

According to Bersin by Deloitte Research, there was a 120 percent growth in companies correlating people data to business performance in 2016. Merely mining HR data is no longer enough. It has become an operational business imperative for today's organizations to extract actionable insights informed by data. Paycor's Workforce Insights is a new, modern way for small to mid-sized businesses to meet this need.

Workforce Insights is a highly graphical and aggregated interactive data visualization solution that helps track and successfully manage business issues. This new solution instantly identifies key insights without having to import or export data, and provides actionable, results-driven charts detailing information compiled across HR, time, payroll, benefits, talent acquisition and onboarding data, so users can spend less time searching and more time focused on solving important business issues. Customers can easily tailor dashboards to fit their unique needs for a full view of their business. Users can take actions directly from the dashboards.

Key benefits of Workforce Insights include:

Optimize overtime spending - Operational executives can gain insights of the overtime usage of their teams and optimize it to reduce unplanned overtime cost.

Reduction in safety incidents - Workforce insights allows organizations to see the correlation between overtime hours worked and OSHA reported safety incidents.

Faster data analysis - People data is housed in one place allowing users to quickly and easily uncover actionable insights without sorting through multiple documents or platforms.

Customized visualization - Filter, chart and configure your insights to fit the unique needs of your business.

Identify actionable insights - Data from HR, time, payroll, benefits, talent acquisition and onboarding allows companies to identify issues, uncover correlating patterns and solve people problems such as performance issues by department or location.





Paycor is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, but has sales representatives and offices across the country. To learn more about Workforce Insights and how Paycor can help your business, please visit https://resources.paycor.com/workforce-insights.

Availability

Workforce Insights will be generally available in May 2017. For pricing information, contact your Paycor sales representative or visit https://go.paycor.com/Contact-Sales.html.

Supporting Quotes

"We built Workforce Insights based on feedback from CEOs, CFOs and HR directors of small to mid-sized businesses across all industries," said Zhen Tao, Chief Technology Officer of Paycor. "Workforce Insights provides HR and operational leaders with a holistic view of their people data and delivers valuable, actionable insights to key business stakeholders, further demonstrating the true value HR technology brings to the organization. This solution is a data revolution for companies looking to improve the way they understand their people data and use such insights to drive operational improvements."

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor is a trusted partner to more than 31,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, Paycor partners with businesses to optimize the management of their most valuable asset -- their people. Paycor's personalized support and user-friendly technology ensure that key business processes, including recruiting, onboarding, reporting, timekeeping, compliance and payroll, run smoothly. Paycor's people operations solutions are recommended by today's most innovative brokers, bankers, and CPAs. Learn how Paycor can transform your business by starting a conversation at http://www.paycor.com.