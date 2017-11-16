Paycor Enhances Workforce Insights with New Turnover Dashboard

Unified Platform Delivers Actionable Insights into Turnover Data to Help People-Driven Businesses Solve Their Employee Retention Challenges

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Human Capital Management company Paycor today announced its Turnover Dashboard, a new, fully customizable dashboard that delivers actionable insights to executives and HR professionals to help solve their employee retention challenges. The dashboard is a new feature in Workforce Insights, Paycor's analytics solution that delivers actionable insights to C-suite executives and key business stakeholders.

According to Paycor's new "HR Trendcast" study announced today, 45 percent of HR leaders and C-suite executives cite "retaining top talent" as the number one thing that keeps them up at night. With Paycor's Turnover Dashboard, HR professionals gain immediate insights into their employee turnover data so they can spend less time researching and more time focused on solving their turnover challenges.

The new Turnover Dashboard feature is uniquely customizable, allowing users to break down turnover data by location, department, manager, tenure and more, for any time period. Additionally, users can tailor and track reasons for turnover to better understand turnover trends and drivers.

Released in April 2017, Workforce Insights provides highly interactive dashboards that allow users to explore workforce issues and discover trends, so they can identify and solve business problems more quickly and effectively. Paycor's Turnover Dashboard is one of dozens of new features in Paycor's Q4 product update.

This announcement comes just one month after Paycor's unveiling of Perform Learning Management, a new learning management solution that leverages best-in-class technology from Litmos by CallidusCloud within its all-in-one HR solution Paycor Perform.

Paycor is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has sales representatives and offices across the country. To learn more about Workforce Insights and how Paycor can help your business, visit https://resources.paycor.com/workforce-insights.

Availability

Workforce Insights is generally available now. For pricing information, contact your Paycor sales representative or click here.

Supporting Quotes

"As the '2017 Paycor HR Trendcast' survey reveals, it's clear today's HR leaders are concerned about not only finding, but keeping top talent," said Stacey Browning, president of Paycor. "That's why we developed a data visualization solution that can help leaders track and successfully manage key business issues including turnover data. Having a deeper understanding of 'people data' is critical to a holistic approach to the employee lifecycle and to keeping employees engaged, productive and happy."

"This announcement underscores our continued commitment to innovation as we deliver the most complete, unified human capital management solution for small to mid-size businesses," said Brad Dewey, director of product management at Paycor. "With our Turnover Dashboard, we're making it even easier for our clients to tailor dashboards for richer operational insights and a full view of their business."

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor is a trusted partner to more than 31,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, Paycor partners with businesses to optimize the management of their most valuable asset -- their people. Paycor's personalized support and user-friendly technology ensure that key business processes, including recruiting, onboarding, reporting, timekeeping, compliance and payroll, run smoothly. Paycor's people operations solutions are recommended by today's most innovative brokers, bankers, and CPAs. Learn how Paycor can transform your business by starting a conversation at http://www.paycor.com.