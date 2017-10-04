Paycor Unveils Perform Learning Management to Help Employers Maximize Employee Engagement and Retention

New Unified Solution Leverages Best-of-Breed Technology from Industry Leader Litmos by CallidusCloud to Provide Seamless, Mobile-Friendly Employee Learning Experience

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Human Capital Management company Paycor today announced Perform Learning Management, a new learning management solution that leverages best-in-class technology from Litmos by CallidusCloud within its all-in-one HR solution Paycor Perform.

Perform Learning Management combines virtual, classroom, mobile and social capabilities in one easy-to-use platform, enabling employees to conduct all of their learning from any device, anytime, and anywhere, without the need for multiple log-ins. The employee-centric software also allows users to receive pre-built compliance training, engage in immersive instructor-led online and offline programs and connect with colleagues through gamification and surveys. Perform Learning Management allows employers to invest in their most valuable asset -- their people -- to maximize two areas critical to long-term business success and growth: employee engagement and retention.

Key benefits of Perform Learning Management powered by Litmos by CallidusCloud include:

Reach employees anytime, anywhere. Allow learners to consume modular, self-paced training on-demand and on-the-go from desktops and mobile devices, while supporting offline training via the mobile app.

Allow learners to consume modular, self-paced training on-demand and on-the-go from desktops and mobile devices, while supporting offline training via the mobile app. Make learning accessible for anyone. Offer a streamlined, intuitive interface that's accessible to people of all abilities and includes native integrations with popular apps to embed learning into tools your learners already use every day.

Offer a streamlined, intuitive interface that's accessible to people of all abilities and includes native integrations with popular apps to embed learning into tools your learners already use every day. Maximize learner engagement and retention. Deliver a visually intuitive and interactive experience that's just as engaging on a smartphone as a desktop, by allowing learners to easily search for and find courses, consume rich content at their own pace, take notes, offer immediate feedback, and learn while on the go -- whether they're connected to a network or not.

Deliver a visually intuitive and interactive experience that's just as engaging on a smartphone as a desktop, by allowing learners to easily search for and find courses, consume rich content at their own pace, take notes, offer immediate feedback, and learn while on the go -- whether they're connected to a network or not. Build and deliver quality courses quickly. Easily create and publish professional courses through an advanced course builder with a simple user interface.

Easily create and publish professional courses through an advanced course builder with a simple user interface. Organize, manage and track training easily. Enable personalized training without adding administrative overhead, with the ability to organize training programs by groups, teams, departments, or individuals, as well as schedule and track live, instructor-led training sessions and online course completion, all from directly within the solution.

Paycor is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, but has sales representatives and offices across the country. To learn more about Perform Learning Management and how Paycor can help your business, please visit https://paycor.com/LMS.

Availability

Perform Learning Management is available immediately. For pricing information, contact your Paycor sales representative or visit https://go.paycor.com/Contact-Sales.html.

Supporting Quote

"With business needs changing quickly, and technology advancing even faster, there is a growing demand for easy-to-use, unified learning management solutions that address the rapidly evolving learning needs of employees," said Stacey Browning, president of Paycor. "Perform Learning Management is the answer to that demand, providing a single platform to put learning at employees' fingertips, anytime, anywhere. Combined with Paycor Perform, Perform Learning Management serves a powerful foundation for happier employees and higher retention."

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor is a trusted partner to more than 31,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Known for delivering modern, intuitive recruiting, HR and payroll solutions, Paycor partners with businesses to optimize the management of their most valuable asset -- their people. Paycor's personalized support and user-friendly technology ensure that key business processes, including recruiting, onboarding, reporting, timekeeping, compliance and payroll, run smoothly. Paycor's people operations solutions are recommended by today's most innovative brokers, bankers, and CPAs. Learn how Paycor can transform your business by starting a conversation at http://www.paycor.com.