PayPlug Extends Reach and Powers International eCommerce Payments with ACI Worldwide

ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway extends international reach for leading European payment service provider

NAPLES, FL and PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that PayPlug, a rapidly-growing French payment service provider (PSP) with a targeted offering for the SME market, will utilize the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway to power its international expansion efforts.

PayPlug has grown quickly to become a leading PSP used by thousands of eCommerce businesses across France and Europe. Founded in 2012 to provide financial technologies that simplify online commerce, PayPlug chose ACI to power its expansion because of the strong international reach offered via its network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods. Through a single technical integration with ACI's eCommerce payments gateway, PayPlug can easily access the wide range of locally-preferred payment methods that are necessary in both traditional desktop and growing mobile channels.

"After carefully evaluating the competitive landscape, we ultimately selected the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway because of ACI's vast network of payment methods and acquirers, as well as the flexibility of its RESTful open API. This complements our own REST API, ensuring fast go-live and reliable transaction processing for our merchants," said Antoine Grimaud, co-founder and COO, PayPlug. "With ACI, we are in a strong position to rapidly expand into new markets across Europe, supporting small and medium merchants eager to capitalize on the growing eCommerce and mCommerce opportunities."

"PayPlug supports merchants with a set of tools that are simple, efficient, and secure; with ACI, the payment provider is now bringing its PCI DSS Level 1 compliant solutions to a broader range of merchants across Europe," added Andy McDonald, vice president, Europe, ACI Worldwide. "Our strong international reach gives PayPlug the ability to maximize conversion rates across all channels as they expand into new geographies now and in the future."

The ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway, combined with integrated ACI ReD Shield real-time fraud prevention, forms the UP eCommerce Payments solution. The white-label solution powers simple, global and secure payments for payment providers globally, utilizing flexible, open API architecture.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

About PayPlug

Created in 2012, PayPlug provides the first online payment solution specifically designed for SMEs. PayPlug disrupts traditional online payment acceptance with its simplicity. It enables online sellers to process credit card transactions with the highest level of security and fraud protection. Customized payment pages, sales optimization tools and Smart 3D-Secure are some of the features that have already convinced thousands of merchants in Europe. In October 2016, PayPlug became a Licensed Payment Institution regulated by the French banking authority. More information on www.payplug.com.

