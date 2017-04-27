Paysafe enhances productivity and customer experience with NewVoiceMedia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a leading provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that the global payments company Paysafe increased its customer support center productivity by 20 percent over the last year using NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld for Service platform. The technology has delivered dramatic improvements to both customer and agent satisfaction.

Focused on connecting businesses and consumers globally with borderless, frictionless and empowering payment solutions, Paysafe relocated and expanded its customer service operation, with plans to integrate a newly acquired company and digital wallet product. NewVoiceMedia offered Paysafe a uniform solution that could meet its consistently high standards and provide a service in 20 different languages, seven days a week, 24 hours a day for customers across five continents.

As ContactWorld integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, incoming calls are intelligently routed to the most appropriate Paysafe customer service agent, delivering immediate access to a caller's information and allowing agents to take notes more efficiently. Additionally, the sophisticated call recording system enables Paysafe's quality team to better evaluate call handling, yielding valuable and actionable insights into customer experience and satisfaction. Furthermore, supervisors can monitor calls in real time, better assess their team's workload, and easily change call plans so that the team of hundreds of agents can be allocated optimally to meet customer demand.

A year after implementing the technology, Paysafe has seen impressive results:

Intelligent call routing has fueled a 20 percent improvement in first-contact resolution

Average call-handling time is down by 20 percent

The call-abandonment rate has fallen to less than five percent

Easy-to-use and time-saving features such as click-to-dial outbound calling have led to high levels of agent satisfaction.

"With ContactWorld, we've achieved some great results not just for our customer services, but for all our customer-facing teams," said Alessandro Bruno-Bossio, Vice President of Sales and Operations for Digital Wallets at Paysafe. "We've significantly improved our productivity and now have valuable insights into our customer experience. As wrap time is shorter, agents now have more availability to speak to customers and we're delighted to have achieved higher levels of customer satisfaction while decreasing customer effort. We're now expanding the use of ContactWorld beyond customer service and into sales and look forward to further efficiency gains across our sales organization."

Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at NewVoiceMedia, added, "We are delighted that Paysafe has experienced such incredible success with ContactWorld. Our integration and analytics capabilities have empowered the company to deliver a quality service experience to its millions of customers around the world, while also improving advisor performance, productivity and satisfaction. And, as a cloud solution, our technology will continue to support Paysafe throughout its future growth."

