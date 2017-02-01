PBMI 2017 Conference Announces Scott Gottlieb, MD as Keynote Speaker

SOURCE: Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI)
February 01, 2017 11:00 ET
PLANO, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a leading expert in health policy, will be the keynote speaker at PBMI's 22nd Annual Drug Benefit Conference. The session is sponsored by GoodRx. Dr. Gottlieb's work focuses on providing insights into the economic and technological forces driving the transformation of healthcare. Registration is open for the conference which will be hosted at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, located at Universal Orlando®, in Orlando Florida, March 6-8, 2017. The conference is focused on "Creating a Community" for attendees to connect with thought leaders from across the industry, share best practices, and learn what's new in the drug benefit landscape.
From 2005-2007, Dr. Gottlieb served as FDA Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs and before that, from 2003-2004, as a senior advisor to the FDA Commissioner and as the FDA's Director of Medical Policy Development.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Gottlieb as our keynote speaker," said Jane Lutz, Executive Director of PBMI. "His speech will address the issues surrounding drug pricing and expectations for healthcare policy in America today."
To register or learn more about the conference, please visit our website at http://www.pbmi.com/Conference. For questions, please contact Linda DeChant at 480-730-0814. For conference updates visit #PBMI2017.
About PBMI
The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute provides research and education to help healthcare and benefits professionals work with pharmacy benefit managers to design prescription drug benefit programs. Learn more at www.pbmi.com.
