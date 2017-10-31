PCG Advisory Group Announces New Initiative Focused on Investor Relations and Digital Strategies for Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency Companies

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - PCG Advisory Group, a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced a new initiative that is focused on serving clients in the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency sector.

"As an early proponent of the unique attributes of blockchain technology, PCG has developed a robust advisory practice that leverages its expertise working with companies focused on innovative breakthrough technologies to address the needs of companies in this new sector," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group. "Blockchain technology is still in the early stages of widespread adoption despite over 1200 cryptocurrencies currently in circulation and a market cap that exceeds $170 billion. The sector is attracting significant interest in the investment community and there is a great need for investor education, differentiated messaging and a robust social media presence for the companies in this expanding sector."

"Through our ongoing work with several public and private clients, the team at PCG has developed a focused initiative for this new sector that includes advisement on launching an ICO, properly communicating post-ICO as well as digital marketing specific to the blockchain community and the growing number of equity investors looking at cryptocurrencies as a new asset class. For public companies involved in the blockchain, we are combining our keen understanding of the digital asset space with traditional communications strategies to educate the investor base and bridge the information gap. Taken together, the strategies and tactics we've developed are proving to deliver tangible results for PCG's growing roster of clients involved in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies," concluded Mr. Ramson.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory Group is dedicated to the delivery of top tier strategic advisory services that encompasses investor relations, strategic communications including digital and social media, capital markets navigation, and media relations for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with biotech, fintech, technology and emerging growth companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors in its proprietary and extensive distribution network through the use of proprietary techniques, search engine optimization, online marketing, and website and audience development. For more information go to: www.pcgadvisory.com