PCGS Certifies Top 20 Most Expensive Coins Sold at Auction for 2016

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, and as an exclamation point on a celebratory year, PCGS incredibly certified each of the top 20 most expensive coins sold at public during the year.

"In a review of the highest numismatic auction prices realized for 2016, we were pleased to see that each of the top 20 coins were PCGS-certified. This tells us that collectors, dealers and auction houses continue to trust the PCGS name above all others," said PCGS President Don Willis.

The valuable coins that top the list span the numismatic spectrum and total $19,246,500 in auction prices realized. Leading the way was the 1894-S Proof Dime, graded PCGS PR66, that sold for $1,997,500 in a Heritage Auction sale in January, 2016.

An Associated Press story about the 1894-S dime quoted PCGS Co-Founder and Collectors Universe President David Hall: "There's a couple of iconic rarities in the rare coin market. A couple of coins have been known among the rarest of the rare for 100 years and this is one of those numismatic icons."

The impressive list of 20 PCGS-certified coins includes:

1894-S 10C, graded PCGS PR66 : sold for $1,997,500, Heritage Auctions, January 2016

: sold for $1,997,500, Heritage Auctions, January 2016 1879 P$20 J-1643, graded PCGS PR64DC : sold for $1,880,000, Legend Rare Coins, May 2016

: sold for $1,880,000, Legend Rare Coins, May 2016 1833 Large Date $5, graded PCGS PR67: sold for $1,351,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

sold for $1,351,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1795 Off-Center Bust $1 , graded PCGS SP66: sold for $1,057,500, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

, sold for $1,057,500, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1793 Chain America 1C, graded PCGS MS65RB: sold for $998,750, Stack's Bowers, February 2016

sold for $998,750, Stack's Bowers, February 2016 1792 J-9 P10C, graded PCGS AU50: sold for $998,750, Heritage Auctions, April 2016

sold for $998,750, Heritage Auctions, April 2016 1794 High Relief Head 1/2C, graded PCGS MS67RB: sold for $940,000, Stack's Bowers, February 2016

sold for $940,000, Stack's Bowers, February 2016 1825/4 $5, graded PCGS MS64: sold for $940,000, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

sold for $940,000, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1829 Small Size $5, graded PCGS MS65+: sold for $881,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

sold for $881,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1933 $10, graded PCGS MS66 : sold for $881,250, Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, June 2016

: sold for $881,250, Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, June 2016 1815 $5, graded PCGS MS65 : sold for $822,500, Stack's Bowers, February 2016

: sold for $822,500, Stack's Bowers, February 2016 1832 12 Stars $5, graded PCGS MS63 : sold for $822,500, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

: sold for $822,500, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1835 $5, graded PCGS PR67+DC : sold for $822,500, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

: sold for $822,500, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1796 No Pole 1/2 C, graded PCGS 67RB: sold for $763,750, Stack's Bowers, February 2016

sold for $763,750, Stack's Bowers, February 2016 1795 Off-Center Bust $1, graded PCGS MS66: sold for $763,750, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

sold for $763,750, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1829 Large Size $5, graded PCGS MS66+: sold for $763,750, May 2016

sold for $763,750, May 2016 1792 J-10 P10C, graded PCGS SP64: sold for $705,00, Heritage Auctions, April 2016

sold for $705,00, Heritage Auctions, April 2016 1795 Centered Draped Bust $1, graded PCGS MS66: sold for $646,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

sold for $646,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1831 Small 5D, graded PCGS MS67: sold for $646,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

sold for $646,250, Stack's Bowers, May 2016 1821 $5, graded PCGS MS66+: sold for $564,000, Stack's Bowers, May 2016

"Though as a whole, PCGS is celebrating 30 years of service, collectively we have decades upon decades of numismatic knowledge gracing these walls. And that knowledge is reflected in each coin we authenticate and grade," added David Hall.

Founded in 1986 by distinguished numismatic experts, Professional Coin Grading Service is the most respected coin authentication and grading company in the world and has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris and the United States. PCGS is a division of Collectors Universe, Inc ( NASDAQ : CLCT).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/5/11G126614/Images/1894-s_in_holder-1-10fa7794e021a2018733154210d60482.gif