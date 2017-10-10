PChomestore Marketplace Discloses an 800-Fold Increase in Transaction Volume

Taiwan's leading e-commerce provider achieves its largest transaction growth with an annualized monthly order of over 6 million

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - PChomestore Marketplace, Taiwan's No.1 listed mobile C2C site, today announced that the annual monthly order for the business has exceeded 6 million, just within six months of introducing free shipping to their services. Representing an 800-fold growth with more than 170 million items available on the platform, PChomestore Marketplace has surpassed Shopee to become Taiwan's top e-commerce provider in terms of order figures.

"Central to PChomestore Marketplace's success is our free shipping marketing strategy, coupled with premium offerings and coupon deals that incentivize self-collection and greater spending," said Irene Huang, Chief Operating Officer of PChomestore Marketplace. "Additionally, a large percent of the market share was acquired through our social media efforts, where the average Facebook post attracts over a thousand responses. In particular, our Million Dollar Shopping Spree fared exceedingly well, with 6 thousand coupons being redeemed in the short span of 7 minutes. In light of soaring consumption activities and an increase in demand for quality products at affordable prices, PChomestore Marketplace constantly innovates to offer consumers the most cost-efficient deals."

Merchants on PChomestore Marketplace have attested to the effectiveness of the mobile e-commerce giant's free shipping strategy, with one retailer selling over 2,000 packs of instant noodles. At present, PChomestore Marketplace offers up to six concessions for users of the site: Free transactions for merchants, free listings for merchants, free collection of items at convenience stores, free credit card transactions for merchants, free withdrawals for merchants, and zero charges for returns on goods previously purchased through ATM transactions.

PChomestore Marketplace's best-selling product categories include beauty and cosmetics, women apparel, baby & maternity, and home & lifestyle. Parent company of PChomestore Marketplace, PChome Group, currently holds top spot in Taiwan with its B2C business, 24-hour shopping services, and Ruten Action.

About PChomestore Inc.

PChomestore Marketplace was officially launched under PChomestore Inc. in July, 2013. As of 2017, PChomestore Marketplace saw a spike in the number of young merchants and buyers, as a result the company's strategic promotions. At present, there are over 160 million products listed on PChomestore Marketplace, making it Taiwan's largest mobile shopping site. It is also the only online marketplace that is traded on OTC (Listed in April, 2011). To shop, visit http://seller.pcstore.com.tw/.

PChomestore Inc. Milestone