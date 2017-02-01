PCI Synthesis picks up Life Science CMO Leaderships Awards in all six categories

Has now won 14 awards over the last 4 years of the award program

NEWBURYPORT, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - PCI Synthesis, Inc. (www.pcisynthesis.com), a pharmaceutical manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products, today announced that it has won six Life Science Leader CMO Leadership Awards. The company won in every category: Quality, Reliability, Capabilities, Expertise, Compatibility, and Development.

This is the fourth consecutive year that PCI Synthesis has been awarded multiple CMO Leadership Awards and the company has now won an award in all six major category in which the awards are given.

The awards will be presented at the CMO Leadership Awards Ceremony and Reception at the W Hotel on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in NYC.

For the 2017 CMO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. This year, ISR evaluated more than 80 contract manufactures based on 26 performance metrics in its annual Contract Quality Benchmarking survey. According to Life Science Leader, survey participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing suppliers.

"Respondents only evaluate companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensures that survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data," said Louis Garguilo, Executive Editor of Life Science Leader.

"Sweeping across all categories based on the input of people who have worked with PCI Synthesis is especially gratifying," said Ed Price, president and CEO of PCI Synthesis. "Winning for overall Expertise validates our business model to invest in our great personnel and the resources that enable them to learn, grown and succeed on behalf of our clients and themselves."

PCI Synthesis, which provides small and mid-sized companies with the expertise to manufacture complex small molecules to be used as APIs, has a portfolio of commercially approved products that now includes nine commercial products that either have or are imminently receiving FDA approval for sale in the U.S. The company has more than 17 API and other advanced materials products in its pipeline.

About PCI Synthesis

PCI Synthesis is a Pharmaceutical Development CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) based in Newburyport, MA and is the largest small molecule drug substance manufacturer in the New England area. PCI is also a commercial manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products for the medical device industry. As a contract manufacturing organization (CMO), PCI provides emerging and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies access to the expertise needed to develop and manufacture complex small molecules. To learn more about PCI Synthesis, its proprietary NCE development activities and process R&D capabilities please visit www.pcisynthesis.com.