PCI Synthesis Wins Big at 2017 Life Science Leader Magazine CMO Leadership Awards

Wins "Top Performer" in all 14 categories

NEWBURYPORT, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - PCI Synthesis, Inc., a pharmaceutical manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products, today announced that it was recognized as the "Top Overall Performer" in every category the awards are given: Quality, Reliability, Capabilities, Expertise, Compatibility, and Development. The company is the only one this year to earn that designation among its peers who are from all over the industrialized world.

PCI Synthesis was also named a "Top Performer" in all eight Individual Attribute Award categories, including Right the First Time, State-of-the-Art, Strength of Science, Reputation, Accessible Senior Management, Cultural Fit, Innovation and On-Time Delivery. PCI was also the only one to be named a "Top Overall performer" in all eight attributes as well.

The Individual Attribute Awards were established because Life Science Leader readers referred to these attributes as being the most important "intangibles" to the industry and were also conferred to PCI Synthesis today at the CMO Leadership Awards Ceremony and Reception at the W Hotel, during DCAT Week in New York City, and are in addition to the category awards won by PCI Synthesis that were announced in February.

In total, the company won 14 awards this year and another 10 across 2013-2016 for a total of 24 awards since the CMO Leadership Awards were first presented.

For this year's CMO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader and Industry Standard Research (ISR) evaluated more than 80 contract manufactures worldwide based on 26 performance metrics in its annual Contract Quality Benchmarking survey. According to Life Science Leader, survey participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing suppliers.

"We put a lot of effort into ensuring we meet our sponsors' needs for expertise, capabilities, reliability, quality, development and compatibility, and it's great to see that effort rewarded with so many CMO Leadership awards," said Ed Price, president and CEO of PCI Synthesis. "We hire and train great people, and work hard to develop processes to address intangibles like Right the First Time, Strength of Science, On-Time Delivery, Innovation, Cultural Fit and Accessible Senior Management, and it's gratifying to see that being recognized by the industry."

PCI Synthesis, which provides small and mid-sized companies with the expertise to manufacture complex small molecules to be used as APIs, has a portfolio of commercially approved products that now includes nine commercial products that either have or are imminently receiving FDA approval for sale in the U.S. The company has more than 17 API and other advanced materials products in its pipeline.

About PCI Synthesis

PCI Synthesis is a Pharmaceutical Development CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) based in Newburyport, MA and is the largest small molecule drug substance manufacturer in the New England area. PCI is also a commercial manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products for the medical device industry. As a contract manufacturing organization (CMO), PCI provides emerging and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies access to the expertise needed to develop and manufacture complex small molecules. To learn more about PCI Synthesis, its proprietary NCE development activities and process R&D capabilities please visit www.pcisynthesis.com.