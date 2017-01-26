PCORI Seeks Proposals for Up to $200 Million in New Patient-Centered Outcomes Research

Awards Include $90 Million for New Pragmatic Studies, $50 Million for Chronic Low Back Pain

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) has issued nine new announcements offering up to a total of up to $200 million in funding for studies comparing which different healthcare options work most effectively for which patients across a range of conditions.

Two of the new PCORI Funding Announcements (PFAs) focus on improving care for the highly burdensome problem of chronic low back pain. One will make a total of up to $50 million available for studies comparing the effectiveness of sequences of noninvasive treatments for patients with this condition. The other PFA offers up to $22 million for studies comparing surgical and nonsurgical interventions for managing chronic low back pain.

PCORI is also issuing a PFA through its Pragmatic Clinical Studies Initiative, making up to $90 million available for studies of any of dozens of specific patient-centered research questions identified through PCORI's topic prioritization process and by key stakeholder groups. Five additional "broad" funding announcements offer a total of up to $40 million in funds for researchers' best ideas for patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research projects. All calls for funding are guided by PCORI's National Priorities for Research.

Additionally, PCORI is offering up to $9 million in funding for Dissemination and Implementation Awards. These awards are part of PCORI's commitment to support approaches that promote and facilitate the effective and timely use of research evidence in the real world.

Potential applicants for any of these funding opportunities must submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) by 5 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Feb. 14. LOIs will be reviewed for responsiveness and fit with program goals. Those invited to submit full applications will have until Wednesday, May 17 to do so.

Information and key dates related to all of PCORI's funding opportunities can be found in the Funding Opportunities section of PCORI's website.

