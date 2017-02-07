PCSK9 Barriers Survey Results Revealed at National Lipid Association Conference

Survey results help identify and quantify the challenges in prescribing PCSK9 inhibitors

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - As part of its Spring Clinical Lipid Update (CLU) in Phoenix, the National Lipid Association (NLA) will reveal the results of its "Challenges in Prescribing PCSK9 Inhibitors" survey during a symposium held Friday, February 24 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix.

The survey, which was conducted by the NLA's Health Quality and Research Committee to help identify and document perceived barriers to access a new class of lipid-lowering therapy, gave prescribing and non-prescribing providers a chance to share their experiences navigating the PCSK9 inhibitor approval process.

The symposium will address key data including what providers do before prescribing PCSK9 inhibitor therapy, what thresholds providers use when treating familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), whether providers are treating to achieve cholesterol goals or statin dose, how providers are handling statin intolerance, and whether providers are using high intensity statin therapy. It will be led by program chair, Jerome D. Cohen, MD, FNLA, and faculty presenters, Terry A. Jacobson, MD, FNLA, and Kevin C. Maki, PhD, FNLA.

In addition to the survey data reveal, the NLA's Spring CLU will feature a great line-up of world renowned speakers, including Jennifer G. Robinson, MD, FNLA. Dr. Robinson is a professor in the departments of epidemiology and medicine at the University of Iowa. Her presentation, titled "New Paradigms for Cardiovascular Prevention," will address the unhealthy lifestyle habits and the high ASCVD risk factor levels that are increasing in many population groups. Dr. Robinson states that a new approach to ASCVD prevention is needed. Her presentation will kick off the NLA's Spring meeting on Friday, February 24 from 4:00-4:30 p.m.

Other notable experts who will be speaking during the Spring CLU include Antonio M. Gotto, Jr., MD, FNLA; Benjamin J. Ansell, MD, FNLA; and Sergio Fazio, MD, PhD, FNLA.

Attendees will also have a chance to network with colleagues, connect with other thought leaders in the field of lipidology, and learn about the latest developments in clinical lipidology -- all while earning up to 29 hours of continuing medical education. You can learn more about the NLA's Spring CLU -- including a full program agenda and pre-conference course information -- by visiting www.lipid.org/springclu.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION

The NLA is a multidisciplinary specialty society focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease and other lipid-related disorders. The NLA's mission is to enhance the practice of lipid management in clinical medicine, and one of its goals is to enhance efforts to reduce death and disability related to disorders of lipid metabolism in patients. Members include physicians (MDs and DOs), as well as clinical team affiliates, from an array of disciplines including PhD researchers, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, exercise physiologists, and dietitians.

