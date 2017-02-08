PDAC 2017 Convention brings Aboriginal communities and industry together

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Canada's mineral exploration and mining community will gather in Toronto from March 5 to 8 for the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention.

A highlight of the PDAC Convention is the Aboriginal Program that provides an important platform for fostering cooperative, respectful and mutually-beneficial relationships between Aboriginal communities and industry.

"PDAC's Aboriginal Program is truly unique in that it brings Aboriginal communities and the mineral industry together to recognize and discuss the emerging issues that fuel a successful mineral industry in Canada, while generating important opportunities for Aboriginal people," says PDAC President Glenn Mullan.

The 2017 Aboriginal Program consists of four sessions:

The Mineral Industry and Indigenous communities -- Canadian and international experiences

This session will identify key issues and partnerships between exploration and mining companies and Indigenous communities. Specifically, panelists will examine experiences and share insights about operating in different political, social and cultural contexts around the world and how companies and communities work together.

The Aboriginal Forum: Reconciliation -- The New Context for Relationship Building in Canada

This session will centre on Reconciliation in Canada. Chief Dr. Robert Joseph of Reconciliation Canada will deliver a keynote address at the event, which will also feature panel discussions on reconciliation in practice and examples arising from company-community partnerships.

Aboriginal Law, Indigenous Frameworks and Regulatory Regimes: examining the evolving landscape

An examination into some of the recent legal decisions, frameworks and regulatory initiatives, as well as key challenges and opportunities that arise for mineral companies and Aboriginal communities in relation to resource development.

Aboriginal Communities and the Mineral Industry: Partnerships, Leadership and Perspectives

This session will feature speakers who will share their experiences, challenges and opportunities related to building community-based environmental capacity and partnerships to offset environmental impacts, and perspectives from Aboriginal leaders on various community issues and solutions.

See the full 2017 Aboriginal Program for more details and list of speakers.

About the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 8,000 members around the world in all sectors of the mining industry, the PDAC's mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry. As the trusted representative of the sector, PDAC encourages best practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention, regarded as the premier international event for the mineral industry. The PDAC Convention has attracted over 25,000 people from 125 countries in recent years and will next be held March 5-8, 2017 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca.