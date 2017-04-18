RFID Wristbands Deliver Ticketless, Cashless, & Keyless Advantages for Country's Largest Indoor Waterpark

VALENCIA, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - PDC the global leader of innovative identification solutions, announced today that Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Pocono Mountains, PA selected PDC's Smart Band® RFID Wristband System for electronic access control, keyless room entry, and cashless purchasing for the resort's expansion, which recently doubled its size and guest capacities. Kalahari Resorts Pocono Mountains is America's largest indoor waterpark, covering an impressive 220,000 square feet and hosting 977 guest rooms and suites after its expansion this March.

Since opening its doors in July 2015, resort staff has been impressed with the many benefits PDC's Smart Band® RFID Wristband System offer their facility and guests, as well as the outstanding service and support provided by PDC. Having managed Kalahari's entire RFID integration process from discovery to execution, and now into the resort's expansion, PDC and Kalahari have established a solid partnership.

"PDC's Smart Band® RFID Wristband System has played a vital role in our goal to simplify purchases and entrance into the park and guest rooms," said Daylene Stroebe, Project Manager for the Pocono Mountains resort. "Since doubling our size and guest capacities with our recent expansion, these park efficiencies are more important than ever! I have certainly enjoyed and appreciated working with PDC over the years, and the entire group of people behind the scenes who have offered their outstanding support and service to help make our vision a reality."

Resort guests are given a PDC Smart Band® RFID Wristband upon check in, which functions as their hotel room key, credit card, and waterpark entrance ticket for the duration of their stay. When Smart Band® is scanned by an RFID reader attached to hotel door locks, turnstiles, and point of sale stations, guest data is automatically verified, providing a hassle-free environment without a need for cash, credit cards, and room keys.

Serving as a convenient "wrist wallet," Kalahari guests are able to conveniently make cashless purchases throughout the resort, with a simple wave of their wrist. Transactions "take about half the time compared to using credit cards or cash, which leads to shorter lines and happier customers who are able to spend more time enjoying the resort's many amenities," said Robin Barber, Vice President of Leisure & Entertainment for PDC.

Smart Band® is fully customizable, and offered in a wide variety of colors and material options including plastic, silicone, woven fabric, and thermal print-on-demand styles. Its nontransferable single-use closures and re-wearable styles are ideal for either single-day use or season pass programs.

About PDC

With over 60 years of experience, PDC connects people, products, and technology through innovative ID systems that deliver superior customer experiences worldwide. PDC is a global leader and pacesetter in the development of wristbands, lanyards and RFID solutions. The company serves the leisure & entertainment, law enforcement, and animal identification industries. A pioneer of innovative technologies, PDC introduced the first bar code wristband system, first thermal printer wristband, first Smart Band® RFID wristband system, and the award-winning PDC Smart® Kiosk, among many other innovations.

Since its launch in 2000, PDC's Smart Band® RFID wristband system has been used by leading amusement parks, waterparks, resorts, and music festivals to deliver unique and convenient applications that help redefine the guest experience, while reaping bottom line benefits to the companies who use them. Applications include: cashless point-of-sale; cashless arcade and vending; social media integration; keyless hotel and locker access; electronic access control; photo management systems; and customer loyalty programs. Additional PDC RFID solutions include PDC Smart® Cards, key fobs, lanyards, and parking passes. For more information, visit www.waterparkRFID.com.

On Dec. 28, 2012, PDC was acquired by Brady Corporation, a world leader in identification solutions for premises, products, and people.

About Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, and the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, delivers a "world-away" waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America's largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receive awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler's #1 World's Coolest Indoor Waterparks, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisors' 2016 Travelers' Choice Awards, 2015 Reader's Choice USA Today's 10 Best Indoor Waterparks, January 2015 OpenTable's Diners' Choice Award for Double Cut Grill's signature dining experience for the second consecutive year, Silver Star recognition for Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting's 2014 Smart Stars Awards, Clean the World's Top 50 Hot Properties in 2013, the Daily Herald's 2014 Reader's Choice Awards for Best Indoor Waterpark, selection as one of the nation's Top Family Resorts by Family Fun magazine for 2013, being named the Best Conference Center in the state by the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association and selection as the Corporate Meeting Destination of the Year by Cleveland Business Connects magazine. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877- KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com. Corporate Meeting Destination of the Year by Cleveland Business Connects magazine. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit: KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

