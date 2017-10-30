PDX Partners, Inc. Drastically Enhances Net Stock Holder Equity

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - PDX Partners, Inc. ("PDXP") ( OTC PINK : PDXP) a Telecom company, announces that the board has recently voted to amend the company's Articles of Incorporation with the State of Wyoming to reflect another substantial reduction of authorized shares, in the amount of 2,290,000,000 shares to 750,000,000. Said CEO Patrick Johnson: "We have decided to further decrease the number of shares authorized as we believe a lower number of authorized shares and issued and outstanding will allow us to sustain a good stock price while building a solid market cap for the company in the long term. As our share price stabilizes we will seek to make additional reductions to even further enhance Net Stock Holder Equity."

PDX Partners, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PDXP) is a Telecom company dedicated to creating revenue and shareholder value by marketing Telecom products and acquiring other long term growth assets. The company was founded in 1997.

