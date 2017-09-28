PDX Partners Inc. Ramps Up With Telecom Plays

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - PDX Partners Inc. ( OTC PINK : PDXP), a marketing and diversified holdings company, announces that it has executed an exclusive marketing agreement with TeleQuery.Net, Inc. Founded in June of 2000, TeleQuery invents, develops, markets, and sells secure telecom services, broadcasting, consumer/business/government databases, a patented motorcycle towing device, and other specialized products to the US, Europe, South America, and Austral-Asia. PDX will provide development capital and advertising budget to develop and market new and existing TeleQuery products.

Who's Calling Me?™ is an iOS and Android telephone number information and directory look-up service app. SuperTraks.com™ is a group of advertiser-supported Internet radio stations. USAnswers.com™ is a B-to-B marketing and Emergency Calling Service. And, Life Matte™ is a Surreptitious Mobile Audio Recording System, with the iOS version due to be released in Fall of 2017.

"We are thrilled to be partners with TeleQuery, as they have proven applications that have a track record of generating handsome returns on their advertising spends," said CEO Patrick Johnson. "We look forward to growing both of our entities together," he said.

"I'm really excited to work with Patrick to make the relationship with PDX and TeleQuery an enormous success," said TeleQuery President Jerry Gilels.

About TeleQuery™

TeleQuery is an invention center. Mr. Gilels and his participants develop and contribute necessary, reasonably-priced solutions to the world in an effort to solve a range of problems simply and efficiently. TeleQuery serves vertical markets which include advertising, outbound voice and data messaging, voice mail, secure calling, secure bi-directional call recording, financial transaction processing, legal gaming, specialized cloud processing and storage services. For more information go to: https://TeleQuery.Net

About Who's Calling Me?™

Who's Calling Me?™ is an iOS and Android telephone directory billed-party look-up service application.

For more information go to: http://RealCID.com

About SuperTraks™

SuperTraks.com™ is a group of advertiser-supported Internet Radio Station.

For more information go to: http://SuperTraks.com

About USAnswers™

USAnswers.com™ is a B-to-B outbound marketing and Survey platform, and an Emergency Calling Service.

For more information go to: http://USAnswers.com

About Life Matters™

Life Matters™ is a iOS-based surreptitious mobile audio recording system. LM utilizes Apple's in-app purchasing to buy keys to unlock its encrypted personal safety and other business or personal conversation recordings. The iOS version is due to be released in the Fall of 2017.

About PDX Partners

PDX Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: PDXP ) is a telecom company dedicated to creating revenue and shareholder value by marketing telecom products and acquiring other long-term growth assets. The company was founded in 1997.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.