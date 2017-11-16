PDX Partners, Inc. Receives $10,000,000 Financing Commitment

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - PDX Partners, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PDXP) ("the Company"), a Telecom company, announces that it has executed an equity purchase agreement with L2 Capital, an institutional investor. The capital will create significant growth capability for PDXP, enabling the execution and scaling of its business plan, on favorable terms.

Under terms of the agreement, PDXP has the right to sell up to $10,000,000 of its common stock to L2 Capital, in an amount that the Company determines. Patrick Johnson, CEO of PDXP, stated: "This move is important because it has resulted in a significant improvement of the terms under which we can access capital on an as and when needed basis. The Company intends to use this capital for further (IP) development and media spends."

About L2 Capital

We are a Midwest-based investment firm providing flexible and innovative financing to the small-cap and micro-cap marketplace in a variety of sectors. Our team has over 30 years of combined experience in capital markets, business development, and micro-cap investing. L2 has been created from the investment successes shared by our principals.

For more information, visit: https://www.ltwocapital.com/

About PDX Partners

PDX Partners, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PDXP) is a Telecom company dedicated to creating revenue and shareholder value by marketing Telecom products and acquiring other long-term growth assets. The company was founded in 1997.

For more information go to: www.pdxpartners.net

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.