Peace Corps Seeks ClickDimensions Software

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - The Peace Corps released on Friday, December 23 a solicitation for ClickDimensions software, services, and maintenance support.

The Peace Corps prepared its combined synopsis/solicitation for commercial items in accordance with the format in Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) subpart 12.6, "Streamlined Procedures for Evaluation and Solicitation for Commercial Items."

The Peace Corps is soliciting this requirement on an unrestricted basis using Simplified Acquisition Procedures per FAR Subpart 13.5, and it anticipates awarding a firm-fixed price purchase order.

The associated North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code for this procurement is 541519 with a small business size standard of 150 employees.

Interested contractors must e-mail Contract Specialist Noah Padilla by no later than 1 p.m. EST on December 29, 2016 at npadilla@peacecorps.gov.

To receive the contract, contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

To learn more about our AFPDS, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.