Peak-Ryzex Exhibits In-Store Retail Software Suite at NRF 2017

Click & Collect among applications to be demonstrated as part of Zebra Technologies booth #1603

COLUMBIA, MD--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Peak-Ryzex, Inc., a provider of end-to-end supply chain, mobile workforce, and retail solutions for business-critical applications, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the NRF BIG Show 2017 in Zebra Technologies' booth (Booth #1603). Peak-Ryzex will demonstrate its IM2 software for in-store retail applications on Zebra's TC51 mobile computers and QLN420 mobile printers, showing Click & Collect, product inquiry, and store replenishment, as well as real-time, in-store inventory visibility. The NRF Big Show 2017 will be held January 15-17, 2017 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Peak-Ryzex retail experts will be in the Zebra booth throughout the NRF event and will showcase its suite of omnichannel solutions including Click & Collect, a buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) application, to demonstrate the ease with which the solution allows in-store personnel to receive multiple packages from online orders, store them, and then generate a remote pick notification. The application generates a customer notification when the order is ready for pick-up. Once a customer arrives for pick-up, store staff can easily locate and retrieve packages, hand over the products and collect signatures -- all on Zebra's TC51 mobile computer and within one software application. Customers who are using this solution today have seen as much as a 60% increase in capacity to handle BOPIS orders and have seen 100% accuracy in tracking the receipt and final delivery of those packages to customers.

"Our IM2 solution has provided our retail customers with more efficient in-store processes and enabled them to offer better service to dramatically improve the overall customer experience," said Ross Young, President and CEO, Peak-Ryzex. "We are excited to showcase IM2's incredible features for in-store applications on Zebra's innovative mobile computing and printing solutions."

To schedule an appointment for an in-booth demo of IM2 please visit: https://www.peak-ryzex.com/contact-us-retail/ For more information on the NRF BIG Show 2017, please visit: http://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/.

About Peak-Ryzex

Peak-Ryzex provides end-to-end enterprise mobility, managed services, printing, and mobile data capture solutions for performance-driven organizations focused on the optimization of supply chain, mobile workforce and retail business processes. Peak-Ryzex's in-depth industry-specific experience, state-of-the-art solutions and managed services, and exemplary customer support provide transformational business solutions and results that deliver greater ROI and outstanding value. Peak-Ryzex serves as a trusted business partner for some of the world's largest companies, while also supporting local and regional customers with an extensive coverage footprint throughout North America and Europe.

For more information on Peak-Ryzex, visit www.peak-ryzex.com.