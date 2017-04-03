Peapack-Gladstone Bank Named Champion of Good Works

BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce that the Bank has been honored as a Champion of Good Works by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ). The "Champion of Good Works" award was presented to Peapack-Gladstone Bank on March 15 at the CIANJ Fourth Annual Chairman's Reception at Nania's In the Park in Belleville, New Jersey. Attended by more than 260 business executives, CIANJ paid tribute to the kindness and generosity of the business community. This year's 39 champions included New Jersey leading manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, banks, colleges and universities, who were selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges.

"For most of the companies that we are honoring tonight, their generosity and kindness is part of their culture," said Andrew Silverstein, a member of the accounting firm, Dorfman Abrams Music LLC, who welcomed all the guests as Chairman of the CIANJ Board of Directors. "The public is often unaware of the magnitude and scope of these good works. This reception is our way of shining the spotlight on 'Companies that Care,'" Silverstein added. Accepting the award for Peapack-Gladstone Bank in recognition of their efforts in "Feeding the Hungry" was Rosanne Schwab, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations Manager. During the past year, the Bank partnered with America's Grow-a-Row in the fight against hunger in New Jersey. Employees planted 945 cauliflower plants, harvested 25,000 pounds of peaches and tomatoes, picked 3,600 pounds of apples which were transported throughout the State to food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens. Ms. Schwab stated, "By addressing the issues of proper nutrition and providing alternative food choices to New Jersey's residents, Peapack-Gladstone Bank has made an impact in keeping our residents healthy and strong."

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.