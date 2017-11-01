News Room

SOURCE: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

November 01, 2017 09:47 ET

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Correction of Dividend Payment Date

BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) -   Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) announced a corrected dividend payment date on its common stock of $0.05 per share, originally announced on October 27, 2017. The dividend is payable on November 24, 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2017.

Contact Information

  • Peapack-Gladstone Bank
    Jeffrey J. Carfora
    Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    500 Hills Drive, Suite 300
    Bedminster, NJ 07921
    (908) 719-4308

News Room
 