Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Correction of Dividend Payment Date

SOURCE: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
November 01, 2017 09:47 ET
BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) announced a corrected dividend payment date on its common stock of $0.05 per share, originally announced on October 27, 2017. The dividend is payable on November 24, 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2017.
Peapack-Gladstone Bank
Jeffrey J. Carfora
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
500 Hills Drive, Suite 300
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 719-4308
