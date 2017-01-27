Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong Fourth Quarter and Year and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 27, 2017) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : PGC) (the "Company") recorded record net income of $26.48 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.60 for the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $19.97 million and $1.29, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2015, reflecting increases of $6.51 million or 33 percent, and $0.31 per share or 24 percent, respectively.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded net income of $7.31 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.43, compared to $4.34 million and $0.28 for the same quarterly period last year, reflecting increases of $2.97 million, or 68 percent, and $0.15 per share, or 54 percent, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2015 the Company recorded $2.5 million of charges related to the closure of two branch offices. These charges reduced pretax income by $2.5 million, net income by $1.6 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.10 per share, for both the 2015 year and 2015 fourth quarter.

The 2016 year and 2016 fourth quarter, when compared to the same periods in 2015, reflected improved net interest income, wealth management fee income, and other non-interest income. Expenses for 2016 included increased FDIC premiums, increased investment in risk management related analytics and practices, and increased salary and benefits associated with strategic hiring which was in line with the Company's Strategic Plan.

The following table summarizes specified financial measures for the year ended 2016 and 2015, respectively:

Year Year Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except EPS) 2016 2015(A) (Decrease) Net interest income $ 96.44 $ 84.45 $ 11.99 14 % Provision for loan losses $ 7.50 $ 7.10 $ 0.40 6 % Pretax income $ 42.74 $ 32.14 $ 10.60 33 % Net income $ 26.48 $ 19.97 $ 6.51 33 % Diluted EPS $ 1.60 $ 1.29 $ 0.31 24 % Total revenue $ 125.35 $ 108.17 $ 17.18 16 % Return on average assets 0.72 % 0.64 % 0.08 Return on average equity 8.92 % 7.71 % 1.21 Efficiency ratio (B) 60.57 % 63.80 % (3.23) Tang book value per share (B) $ 18.91 $ 17.40 $ 1.51

(A) The year ended December 31, 2015 included $2.5 million of charges related to the closure of two branch offices. These charges reduced pretax income by $2.5 million, net income by $1.6 million, diluted earnings per share by $0.10, ROAA by 0.05%, and ROAE by 0.60%, and increased the efficiency ratio by 2.09%. (B) See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation table on page 26.

The following table summarizes specified financial measures for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2015, respectively:

Q4 Q4 Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except EPS) 2016 2015(A) (Decrease) Net interest income $ 24.58 $ 22.82 $ 1.76 8 % Provision for loan losses $ 1.50 $ 1.95 $ (0.45) (23) % Pretax income $ 11.79 $ 6.60 $ 5.19 79 % Net income $ 7.31 $ 4.34 $ 2.97 68 % Diluted EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.28 $ 0.15 54 % Total revenue $ 32.25 $ 28.54 $ 3.71 13 % Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.51 % 0.24 Return on average equity 9.27 % 6.37 % 2.90 Efficiency ratio (B) 59.45 % 70.05 % (10.60) Tang book value per share (B) $ 18.91 $ 17.40 $ 1.51

(A) The quarter ended December 31, 2015 included $2.5 million of charges related to the closure of two branch offices. These charges reduced pretax income by $2.5 million, net income by $1.6 million, diluted earnings per share by $0.10, ROAA by 0.05%, ROAE by 0.60% and increased the efficiency ratio by 8.75%. (B) See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation table on page 26.

Mr. Kennedy said, "We had a very strong 2016, as we continued to successfully execute our Plan. We posted strong results, despite the additional FDIC Insurance and risk management expenses this past year."

Additional highlights follow:

Growth in diluted EPS for Q4 2016 when compared to Q4 2015 was $0.15 per share, or 54 percent, and for the full year of 2016 when compared to 2015 the growth was $0.31 per share, or 24 percent. At December 31, 2016, the market value of assets under administration (AUA) at the Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") increased to $3.67 billion from $3.32 billion at the end of 2015, reflecting growth of 11 percent.

Fee income from the Private Wealth Management Division totaled $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter in 2015, and totaled $18.2 million for the year ended 2016, growing from $17.0 million for the year ended 2015. Wealth management fee income, comprising approximately 15 percent of the Company's total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016, contributed significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources.

Loans at December 31, 2016 totaled $3.31 billion. This reflected net growth of $50 million compared to the September 2016 quarter (2 percent compared to the prior quarter or 6 percent on an annualized basis), and $317 million (11 percent) when compared to the $3.00 billion at December 31, 2015.

Commercial & Industrial (C&I) loans at December 31, 2016 totaled $637 million. This reflected net growth of $39 million compared to the September 2016 quarter (7 percent compared to the prior quarter or 26 percent on an annualized basis), and net growth of $124 million (24 percent) when compared to $513 million in loans at December 31, 2015.

Multifamily whole loans sold totaled $53 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which resulted in a net gain on sale of loans of $353 thousand. Multifamily whole loans sold in 2016 totaled $200 million, which resulted in a net gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million. Additionally, multifamily loan participations sold in 2016 totaled $34 million.

Total "customer" deposit balances (defined as deposits excluding brokered CDs and brokered "overnight" interest-bearing demand deposits) totaled $3.14 billion at December 31, 2016. This reflected net growth of $132 million compared to the September 2016 quarter (4 percent compared to the prior quarter or 18 percent on an annualized basis), and $496 million (19 percent) when compared to the $2.64 billion at December 31, 2015.

Asset quality metrics continued to be strong at December 31, 2016. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2016 were just $11.8 million, or 0.30 percent of total assets. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $1.4 million or 0.04 percent of total loans at December 31, 2016.

The Company's book value per share at December 31, 2016 of $19.10 reflected improvement when compared to $17.61 at December 31, 2015. Year over year growth in book value per share totaled 8 percent.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "We continue to be pleased with our progress since launching our Strategic Plan - Expanding our Reach - in early 2013, and we are particularly pleased with our progress in 2016. Despite the headwinds we noted going into 2016, we have delivered solid results for the year."

Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin

Net interest income and net interest margin was $24.58 million and 2.63 percent for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $24.27 million and 2.74 percent for the third quarter of 2016, and compared to $22.82 million and 2.79 percent for the same quarter last year, reflecting growth in net interest income of $1.76 million or 8 percent when compared to the same prior year period. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2016 benefitted from loan growth during 2016. The December 2016 quarter included approximately $464 thousand of prepayment premiums received on the prepayment of certain multifamily loans, a slight decrease from $507 thousand for the September 2016 quarter, but a slight increase when compared to $326 thousand for the December 2015 quarter. Given the size of the Company's multifamily loan portfolio, prepayment premiums on such loans have become a part of recurring net interest income.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2016 was negatively impacted by 7 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2015 due to an increase in our interest earning cash balances during the 2016 quarter. This extra liquidity was generated by deposit growth, as well as continued multifamily loan sales, during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net interest income and net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 was also negatively impacted by the effect of the $50 million subordinated debt issue in June 2016.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2016 improved compared to the same quarter in 2015, and net interest margin declined to 2.63 percent for the 2016 quarter compared to 2.79 percent for the 2015 quarter. Besides the 7 basis impact from higher liquidity in the 2016 quarter, the net interest margin also continued to be negatively impacted by the effect of the low interest rate environment throughout 2016, as well as competitive pressures in attracting new loans and deposits.

As noted above, the net interest margin is also affected by the maintenance of liquid assets on the Company's balance sheet. Mr. Kennedy said, "In addition to $468 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on our balance sheet, we also have over $1.1 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which we only have $62 million drawn as of December 31, 2016."

The Company's interest rate sensitivity models indicate that the Company's net interest income and margin would improve in a rising interest rate environment.

Wealth Management Business

In the December 2016 quarter, Peapack-Gladstone Bank's wealth management business generated $4.61 million in fee income compared to $4.44 million for the September 2016 quarter, and $4.31 million for the December 2015 quarter.

Fee income for the December 2016 quarter increased by $303 thousand, or approximately 7 percent, from the December 2015 quarter. Growth in fee income was due to several factors including continued healthy new business results and a positive market environment, partially offset by normal levels of disbursements and outflows.

The market value of the AUA of the wealth management division was $3.67 billion at December 31, 2016, increasing by $178 million, or 5 percent (20 percent on an annualized basis), from September 30, 2016 and increasing $352 million, or11 percent from $3.32 billion at December 31, 2015.

John P. Babcock, President of PGB Private Wealth Management, said, "We continue to execute on our advice-led strategy, incorporating a wealth management conversation into every relationship we have with clients, across all business lines. We continue to add talented new professionals to our wealth management team and expand the products, services, and the advice we deliver to our clients. Our continued growth will be driven by organic new business, the expansion of existing relationships and potentially, strategic acquisitions of wealth management firms in the Tri-State area over the medium term." Mr. Babcock went on to note, "Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue gains and positive net AUA flows continue on an upward trajectory and we enter 2017 with a robust new business pipeline. While the post-election market lift also contributed to our positive quarter and year-end results, it is too soon to predict the near-term impact on the broader financial markets. Yet, we remain cautiously optimistic that much-discussed tax reform, infrastructure spending and anticipated pro-growth fiscal policies will provide the foundation for a healthy equity market in 2017. Notwithstanding potential market fluctuations, our business continues to grow and will be a significant driver of enhanced shareholder value as we move forward."

Loan Originations / Loans

At December 31, 2016, loans totaled $3.31 billion compared to $3.26 billion three months ago at September 30, 2016 and compared to $3.00 billion one year ago at December 31, 2015, representing net increases of $50 million compared to the prior quarter (2 percent compared to the prior quarter or 6 percent on an annualized basis), and $317 million (11 percent) compared to the prior year December 31 period. Mr. Kennedy noted, "We continue to believe we have a very high quality loan portfolio, as evidenced by very strong asset quality metrics."

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, residential mortgage originations totaled $65 million. Residential mortgage loans grew $57 million, or 12 percent, to $527 million at December 31, 2016 from $471 million one year ago at December 31, 2015.

For the December 2016 quarter, commercial real estate originations (not including multifamily loans) totaled $57 million. Commercial real estate mortgage loans (not including multifamily loans) grew $138 million, or 33 percent, to $551 million at December 31, 2016 from $413 million one year ago at December 31, 2015.

The December 2016 quarter included $26 million of multifamily loan originations, down significantly from the previous quarters. At December 31, 2016, the multifamily loan portfolio, including multifamily loans held for sale, totaled $1.46 billion (or 44.1 percent of total loans) compared to $1.54 billion (or 47.1 percent of total loans) three months ago at September 30, 2016 and compared to $1.50 billion (or 50 percent of total loans) at December 31, 2015. The reductions included whole loans sold and participations sold, including $53 million of whole loans sold in the December 2016 quarter, bringing the total whole loans sold and participations sold for 2016 to $235 million. These loan sales and participations were part of the Company's balance sheet management strategy and will likely continue in 2017.

Mr. Kennedy said, "As I explained previously, we anticipated multifamily loan originations and growth would be less than prior years, as we manage our balance sheet such that multifamily loans decline as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio and C&I loans become a larger percentage of the overall loan portfolio. We made progress on this front late in 2015, and we are pleased this has continued into 2016." Mr. Kennedy further noted that, "This balance sheet management will likely not be linear each quarter, but will rather be apparent over periods of time."

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016 the Company closed $78 million of commercial loans. Commercial loans grew $124 million, or 24 percent, to $637 million at December 31, 2016 from $513 million one year ago at December 31, 2015. At December 31, 2016 the commercial loan portfolio comprised 19.2 percent of the overall loan portfolio up from the 18.3 percent at September 30, 2016, and up from 17.1 percent one year ago at December 31, 2015.

Mr. Kennedy said, "As a result of our continued investment in and commitment to C&I banking, we have seen, and believe we will continue to see, our C&I client base and corresponding loan portfolio grow."

Mr. Kennedy went on to say, "Our private banking business model of addressing the sophisticated needs and expectations of successful business owners and entrepreneurs is being well received. The ability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enables us to provide a unique boutique level of service to business owners and middle market clients."

Eric H. Waser, Head of Commercial Banking noted, "We are extremely pleased with how our "Advice Led" approach is capturing the attention of the business community."

Deposits / Funding / Balance Sheet Management

As noted previously, in June 2016, the Company issued $50 million of subordinated debt ($48.7 million net of underwriting fees and expenses) bearing interest at an annual rate of 6 percent for the first five years, and thereafter at an adjustable rate until maturity in June 2026 or earlier redemption.

During the December 2016 quarter, customer deposit growth of $132 million (principally interest-bearing checking and money market) and increased capital of $15 million, primarily funded a $10 million maturity of FHLB Advances, an increase in loans of $50 million, and an increase in investment securities of $56 million.

Brokered interest-bearing demand ("overnight") deposits declined $20 million to $180 million at December 31, 2016 compared to $200 million at December 31, 2015. The interest rate paid on these deposits allowed the Bank to fund at attractive rates and engage in interest rate swaps as part of its asset-liability interest rate risk management. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had transacted pay fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps totaling $180 million notional amount. The Company ensures ample available collateralized liquidity as a backup to these short term brokered deposits.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "The Company will continue to place an intense focus on providing high touch client service and growing its core deposit base. Our full array of treasury management solutions will help support both core deposit growth and commercial lending opportunities."

Other Noninterest Income

The Company's total noninterest income for the December 2016 quarter totaled $7.67 million or nearly 24 percent of total revenue.

The December 2016 quarter included $197 thousand of income from the sale of newly originated residential mortgage loans (mortgage banking), compared to $383 thousand for the September 2016 quarter, and $117 thousand for the December 2015 quarter. Originations of residential mortgage loans for sale were higher in the September 2016 quarter, compared to the other noted periods.

Gain on sale of multifamily loans held for sale at the lower of cost or fair value was $353 thousand for the December 2016 quarter, compared to $256 thousand for the September 2016 quarter. There were no such gains in the December 2015 quarter. During the first quarter of 2016 the Company began selling whole multifamily loans, in addition to participations. The Company anticipates that it will continue to employ both of these strategies into 2017, and beyond.

The fourth quarter of 2016 included $121 thousand of income related to the Company's SBA lending and sale program, compared to $243 thousand generated in the September 2016 quarter, and $7 thousand in the December 2015 quarter. The SBA program was fully implemented in the March 2016 quarter, and it is part of the Company's normal ongoing operations.

The December 2016 quarter included $874 thousand of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $670 thousand in the September 2016 quarter. There was no such income in the December 2015 quarter. This program is also a part of the Company's normal ongoing operations.

Other income for the December 2016 quarter totaled $322 thousand, compared to $395 thousand for the September 2016 quarter and to $191 thousand for the December 2015 quarter. The September 2016 quarter included somewhat higher loan fees than the December 2016 quarter. The December 2016 quarter, when compared to the same quarter in 2015, includes increased loan servicing fees and increased unused line of credit fees.

Operating Expenses

The Company's total operating expenses were $18.97 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to $18.17 million for the September 2016 quarter and $19.99 million for the same quarter in 2015.

While the fourth quarter 2016 FDIC premium was relatively flat to the third quarter of 2016, and the fourth quarter of 2015, it was down significantly from the first and second quarters of 2016. Beginning July 1, 2016 the FDIC assessment system was revised. Revisions for "small institutions" (under $10 billion in assets) resulted in, among other things, the elimination of risk categories and utilization of a financial ratios method to determine assessment rates. The changes reduced the Company's assessment rate by nearly 50% in the third and fourth quarters of 2016, when compared to the first and second quarters 2016 assessment rate.

Salary and benefits expenses for the December 2016 quarter were $11.48 million compared to $11.52 million for the September 2016 quarter, and $10.66 million for the December 2015 quarter. Strategic hiring that was in line with the Company's Plan, normal salary increases and increased bonus/incentive accruals associated with the Company's growth, all contributed to the increase from the December 2015 quarter to the December 2016 quarter.

Premises and equipment expenses for the December 2016 quarter were $2.90 million compared to $2.74 million for the September 2016 quarter, and $3.39 million for the December 2015 quarter. The December 2015 quarter included approximately $700 thousand of premises and equipment expenses related to the closure of two branch offices in that quarter.

Other expenses for the December 2016 quarter were $3.78 million compared to $3.10 million for the September 2016 quarter, and $5.12 million for the December 2015 quarter. The December 2016 quarter included increased marketing expenses associated with a targeted marketing campaign run throughout the quarter. The December 2015 quarter included approximately $1.75 million of other expenses related to the closure of two branch offices in that quarter.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "Total expenses for 2016 came in under budget, as we worked to manage our expenses closely."

Provision for Loan Losses / Asset Quality

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the Company's provision for loan losses was $1.50 million, which was slightly lower than the September 2016 provision of $2.10 million and the December 2015 provision of $1.95 million. The Company had $92 thousand of net recoveries in the December 2016 quarter, compared to $703 thousand and $468 thousand of net charge-offs in the September 2016 and December 2015 quarters, respectively.

At December 31, 2016 the allowance for loan losses was $32.21 million, which was 286 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.97 percent of total loans, compared to $30.62 million, which was 282 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.95 percent of total loans at September 30, 2016, and $25.86 million, which was 383 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.89 percent of total loans one year prior, at December 31, 2015.

The Company's provision for loan losses and its allowance for loan losses continue to track consistently with the Company's net loan growth and asset quality metrics.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2016 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were just $11.8 million or 0.30 percent of total assets, compared to $11.4 million or 0.30 percent of total assets at September 30, 2016 and $7.3 million or 0.22 percent of total assets at December 31, 2015. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $1.4 million at December 31, 2016, compared to $8.2 million at September 30, 2016 and $2.1 million at December 31, 2015. There were no multifamily loans past due at December 31, 2016.

Capital / Dividends

The Company's capital position in the December 2016 quarter was benefitted by net income of $7.3 million and $6.9 million of voluntary share purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, which continues to be a source of capital for the Company.

At December 31, 2016, the Company's GAAP capital as a percent of total assets was 8.36 percent. The Company's regulatory leverage, common equity tier 1, tier 1 and total risk based capital ratios were 8.35 percent, 10.60 percent, 10.60 percent and 13.25 percent, respectively. The Bank's regulatory leverage, common equity tier 1, tier 1 and total risk based capital ratios were 9.31 percent, 11.82 percent, 11.82 percent and 12.87 percent, respectively. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are all above the ratios to be considered well capitalized under regulatory guidance.

On January 26, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on February 23, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2017.

Mr. Kennedy said, "We continue to believe we have sufficient common equity to support our planned growth and expansion for the immediate future."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its wealth management division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect", "look", "believe", "anticipate", "may", or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to

inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2017 and beyond;

inability to manage our growth;

inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

a continued or unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the low interest rate environment and highly competitive market;

declines in value in our investment portfolio;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan losses;

higher than expected increases in loan losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;

unexpected changes in interest rates;

a continued or unexpected decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) subject us to additional regulatory oversight which may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

inability to execute upon new business initiatives;

lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;

reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, 2016 2016 (A) 2016 2016 2015 (B) Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 30,271 $ 29,844 $ 29,035 $ 27,898 $ 27,123 Interest Expense 5,691 5,575 4,859 4,488 4,304 Net interest income 24,580 24,269 24,176 23,410 22,819 Provision for loan losses 1,500 2,100 2,200 1,700 1,950 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,080 22,169 21,976 21,710 20,869 Wealth management fee income 4,610 4,436 4,899 4,295 4,307 Service charges and fees 815 812 818 807 849 Bank owned life insurance 380 340 345 342 252 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 197 383 309 121 117 Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 353 256 500 124 - Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 874 670 - 94 - Gain on sale of SBA loans 121 243 212 47 7 Other income 322 395 347 332 191 Securities gains, net - - 18 101 - Total other income 7,672 7,535 7,448 6,263 5,723 Compensation and employee benefits 11,480 11,515 11,100 10,908 10,659 Premises and equipment 2,903 2,736 2,742 2,864 3,390 FDIC insurance expense 804 814 1,581 1,559 825 Other expenses 3,778 3,101 3,352 3,875 5,119 Total operating expenses 18,965 18,166 18,775 19,206 19,993 Income before income taxes 11,787 11,538 10,649 8,767 6,599 Income tax expense 4,479 4,422 4,085 3,278 2,256 Net income $ 7,308 $ 7,116 $ 6,564 $ 5,489 $ 4,343 Total revenue $ 32,252 $ 31,804 $ 31,624 $ 29,673 $ 28,542 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.43 0.43 0.40 0.34 0.28 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 16,770,725 16,467,654 16,172,223 15,858,278 15,498,119 Diluted 17,070,473 16,673,596 16,341,975 16,016,972 15,721,876 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.75% 0.77% 0.73% 0.64% 0.51% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.27% 9.44% 9.06% 7.83% 6.37% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.63% 2.74% 2.79% 2.82% 2.79% Efficiency ratio (D) 59.45% 57.58% 60.36% 65.22% 70.05% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 1.96% 1.98% 2.08% 2.22% 2.36%

(A) The quarter ended December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2016 included a reduction in FDIC premium. The reduction was a result of an amendment to small institution pricing for deposit insurance by the FDIC effective the quarter after the FDIC reserve ratio reaches 1.15%. The reserve ratio reached 1.15% effective as of the quarter ended June 30, 2016. (B) The quarter ended December 31, 2015 included $2.5 million of charges related to the closure of two branch offices. These charges reduced pretax income by $2.5 million, net income by $1.6 million, diluted earnings per share by $0.10, ROAA by 0.05%and ROAE by 0.60%, and increased the efficiency ratio by 8.75%. (C) Total revenue includes gain from sale of loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value. (D) Calculated as (total operating expenses, excluding provision for losses on REO) as a percentage of (net interest income plus noninterest income less gain on securities and gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value). See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change Income Statement Data: 2016 2015 (A) $ % Interest income $ 117,048 $ 99,142 $ 17,906 18% Interest expense 20,613 14,690 5,923 40% Net interest income 96,435 84,452 11,983 14% Provision for loan losses 7,500 7,100 400 6% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 88,935 77,352 11,583 15% Wealth management fee income 18,240 17,039 1,201 7% Service charges and fees 3,252 3,323 (71) -2% Bank owned life insurance 1,407 1,297 110 8% Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 1,010 528 482 91% Gains on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 1,233 - 1,233 N/A Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 1,638 373 1,265 339% Gain on sale of SBA loans 623 7 616 8,800% Other income 1,396 620 776 125% Securities gains, net 119 527 (408) -77% Total other income 28,918 23,714 5,204 22% Compensation and employee benefits 45,003 40,278 4,725 12% Premises and equipment 11,245 11,569 (324) -3% FDIC insurance expense 4,758 2,154 2,604 121% Other expenses 14,106 14,925 (819) -5% Total operating expenses 75,112 68,926 6,186 9% Income before income taxes 42,741 32,140 10,601 33% Income tax expense 16,264 12,168 4,096 34% Net income $ 26,477 $ 19,972 $ 6,505 33% Total revenue $ 125,353 $ 108,166 $ 17,187 16% Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.62 $ 1.31 $ 0.31 24% Earnings per share (diluted) 1.60 1.29 0.31 24% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 16,318,868 15,187,637 1,131,231 7% Diluted 16,514,998 15,434,996 1,080,002 7% Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.72% 0.64% 0.08 13% Return on average common equity 8.92% 7.71% 1.21 16% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.74% 2.80% (0.06) -2% Efficiency ratio (C) 60.57% 63.80% (3.23) -5% Operating expenses / average assets 2.06% 2.21% (0.15) -7%

(A) The year ended December 31, 2015 included $2.5 million of charges related to the closure of two branch offices. These charges reduced pretax income by $2.5 million, net income by $1.6 million, diluted earnings per share by $0.10, ROAA by 0.05% and ROAE by 0.60%, and increased the efficiency ratio by 2.09%. (B) Total revenue includes gains from sale of loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value. (C) Calculated as (total operating expenses, excluding provision for losses on REO) as a percentage of (net interest income plus noninterest income less gain on securities and loss or gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value). See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,580 $ 17,861 $ 18,261 $ 15,872 $ 11,550 Federal funds sold 101 101 101 101 101 Interest-earning deposits 138,010 141,593 62,968 61,946 58,509 Total cash and cash equivalents 162,691 159,555 81,330 77,919 70,160 Securities available for sale 305,388 249,616 206,216 214,050 195,630 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 13,813 14,093 14,623 13,254 13,984 Loans held for sale, residential 1,200 3,013 4,133 3,537 1,558 SBA loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 388 - - - - Residential mortgage 527,370 496,735 479,839 469,084 470,869 Multifamily mortgage 1,459,594 1,537,834 1,562,206 1,527,774 1,498,975 Commercial mortgage 551,233 497,267 459,744 414,677 413,118 Commercial loans 636,714 598,078 576,169 554,871 512,886 Construction loans 1,405 430 - 1,392 1,401 Consumer loans 69,654 69,222 67,614 44,198 45,044 Home equity lines of credit 65,682 62,872 63,188 53,328 52,649 Other loans 492 449 430 443 500 Total loans 3,312,144 3,262,887 3,209,190 3,065,767 2,995,442 Less: Allowance for loan losses 32,208 30,616 29,219 27,321 25,856 Net loans 3,279,936 3,232,271 3,179,971 3,038,446 2,969,586 Premises and equipment 30,371 30,223 29,199 29,609 30,246 Other real estate owned 534 534 767 861 563 Accrued interest receivable 8,153 6,383 7,733 7,497 6,820 Bank owned life insurance 43,806 43,541 43,325 43,101 42,885 Deferred tax assets, net 15,320 14,765 18,190 17,952 15,582 Other assets 17,033 20,389 19,216 19,771 17,645 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,878,633 $ 3,774,383 $ 3,604,703 $ 3,465,997 $ 3,364,659 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 489,485 $ 494,204 $ 469,809 $ 457,730 $ 419,887 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,023,081 928,941 897,210 905,479 861,697 Savings 120,056 119,650 120,617 119,149 115,007 Money market accounts 1,048,494 997,572 861,664 820,757 810,709 Certificates of deposit - Retail 457,000 466,003 466,079 446,833 434,450 Subtotal "customer" deposits 3,138,116 3,006,370 2,815,379 2,749,948 2,641,750 IB Demand - Brokered 180,000 200,000 200,000 200,000 200,000 Certificates of deposit - Brokered 93,721 93,690 93,660 93,630 93,720 Total deposits 3,411,837 3,300,060 3,109,039 3,043,578 2,935,470 Overnight borrowings - - 29,450 21,100 40,700 Federal home loan bank advances 61,795 71,795 83,692 83,692 83,692 Capital lease obligation 9,693 9,828 9,961 10,092 10,222 Subordinated debt, net 48,764 48,731 48,698 - - Other liabilities 22,334 27,934 28,330 24,030 18,899 Due to brokers, securities settlements - 7,003 - - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,554,423 3,465,351 3,309,170 3,182,492 3,088,983 Shareholders' equity 324,210 309,032 295,533 283,505 275,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,878,633 $ 3,774,383 $ 3,604,703 $ 3,465,997 $ 3,364,659 Assets under administration at Peapack-Gladstone Bank's Wealth Management Division (market value, not included above) $ 3,673,609 $ 3,495,206 $ 3,418,566 $ 3,307,799 $ 3,321,624

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 11,264 10,840 8,049 7,278 6,747 Other real estate owned 534 534 767 861 563 Total nonperforming assets $ 11,798 $ 11,374 $ 8,816 $ 8,139 $ 7,310 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.34% 0.34% 0.26% 0.24% 0.23% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30% 0.30% 0.24% 0.23% 0.22% Performing TDRs (A)(B) $ 17,784 $ 18,078 $ 18,570 $ 16,033 $ 16,231 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (C) $ 1,356 $ 8,238 $ 6,576 $ 1,393 $ 2,143 Classified loans $ 45,798 $ 49,627 $ 51,084 $ 48,817 $ 42,777 Impaired loans $ 29,071 $ 28,951 $ 26,643 $ 23,335 $ 23,107 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning of period $ 30,616 $ 29,219 $ 27,321 $ 25,856 $ 24,374 Provision for loan losses 1,500 2,100 2,200 1,700 1,950 Charge-offs, net 92 (703) (302) (235) (468) End of period $ 32,208 $ 30,616 $ 29,219 $ 27,321 $ 25,856 ALLL to nonperforming loans 285.94% 282.44% 363.01% 375.39% 383.22% ALLL to total loans 0.97% 0.95% 0.93% 0.90% 0.89%

(A) Amounts reflect TDR's that are paying according to restructured terms. (B) Amount does not include $4.5 million at December 31, 2016, $4.4 million at September 30, 2016, $4.2 million at June 30, 2016, $3.4 million at March 31, 2016 and $2.6 million at December 31, 2015 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans. (C) September 30, 2016 includes one commercial loan secured by real estate totaling $5.0 million that was 30 days past due at September 30, 2016 but brought current on October 4, 2016.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sept 30, Dec 31, 2016 2016 2015 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 8.36 % 8.19 % 8.19 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (B) 8.28 % 8.11 % 8.10 % Book value per share (C) $ 19.10 $ 18.57 $ 17.61 Tangible book value per share (D) $ 18.91 $ 18.38 $ 17.40 Dec 31, Sept 30, Dec 31, 2016 2016 2015 Regulatory Capital - Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 323,045 8.35 % $ 308,250 8.39 % $ 273,738 8.10 % Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 323,045 10.60 308,250 10.47 273,738 10.42 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 323,042 10.60 308,247 10.47 273,738 10.42 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 404,017 13.25 387,597 13.17 299,593 11.40 Regulatory Capital - Bank Tier I leverage $ 360,097 9.31 % $ 345,604 9.41 % $ 271,641 8.04 % Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 360,097 11.82 345,604 11.74 271,641 10.34 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 360,094 11.82 345,601 11.74 271,641 10.34 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 392,305 12.87 376,220 12.78 297,497 11.32

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end. (B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. (C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding less restricted shares not yet vested. (D) Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding less restricted shares not yet vested. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOANS CLOSED (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Residential loans retained $ 53,324 $ 43,284 $ 32,513 $ 17,747 $ 18,847 Residential loans sold 11,429 25,128 20,221 8,062 7,183 Total residential loans 64,753 68,412 52,734 25,809 26,030 CRE (includes Community banking) 56,793 56,799 36,554 9,339 41,015 Multifamily (includes Community banking) 26,300 74,450 150,709 108,035 107,605 Commercial loans (includes Community banking) (A) 78,038 59,698 61,309 67,488 74,749 SBA 2,050 3,025 2,285 1,055 - Wealth lines of credit (A) 2,400 1,200 785 1,800 35,550 Total commercial loans 165,581 195,172 251,642 187,717 258,919 Installment loans 1,826 1,591 1,077 486 1,052 Home equity lines of credit (A) 5,878 7,064 14,435 3,604 5,902 Total loans closed $ 238,038 $ 272,239 $ 319,888 $ 217,616 $ 291,903

For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2016 2015 Residential loans retained $ 146,868 $ 79,573 Residential loans sold 64,840 33,177 Total residential loans 211,708 112,750 CRE (includes Community banking) 159,485 175,813 Multifamily (includes Community banking) 359,494 673,205 Commercial loans (includes Community banking) (A) 266,533 289,289 SBA 8,415 - Wealth lines of credit (A) 6,185 75,960 Total commercial loans 800,112 1,214,267 Installment loans 4,980 3,457 Home equity lines of credit (A) 30,981 16,279 Total loans closed $ 1,047,781 $ 1,346,753

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 241,443 $ 1,202 1.99 % $ 192,678 $ 901 1.87 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 30,179 216 2.86 25,516 206 3.23 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 505,366 4,062 3.22 466,536 3,820 3.28 Commercial mortgages 2,035,193 17,798 3.50 1,903,842 16,811 3.53 Commercial 605,781 5,888 3.89 486,353 4,725 3.89 Commercial construction 832 9 4.33 1,404 14 3.99 Installment 70,051 539 3.08 42,629 320 3.00 Home equity 64,371 530 3.29 51,516 420 3.26 Other 485 12 9.90 507 12 9.47 Total loans 3,282,079 28,838 3.51 2,952,787 26,122 3.54 Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.10 Interest-earning deposits 223,188 257 0.46 123,045 76 0.25 Total interest-earning assets 3,776,990 30,513 3.23 3,294,127 27,305 3.32 Noninterest-Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 10,747 9,133 Allowance for loan losses (31,575 ) (24,858 ) Premises and equipment 30,441 31,285 Other assets 85,224 73,483 Total noninterest-earning assets 94,837 89,043 Total assets $ 3,871,827 $ 3,383,170 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 992,075 $ 724 0.29 % $ 849,929 $ 466 0.22 % Money markets 1,021,819 864 0.34 813,112 577 0.28 Savings 119,518 17 0.06 115,930 17 0.06 Certificates of deposit - retail 463,377 1,621 1.40 420,831 1,401 1.33 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,596,789 3,226 0.50 2,199,802 2,461 0.45 Interest-bearing demand - brokered 196,848 757 1.54 274,261 834 1.22 Certificates of deposit - brokered 93,704 501 2.14 93,704 502 2.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,887,341 4,484 0.62 2,567,767 3,797 0.59 Borrowings 67,958 332 1.95 88,548 383 1.73 Capital lease obligation 9,741 117 4.80 10,266 124 4.83 Subordinated debt 48,743 758 6.22 - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,013,783 5,691 0.76 2,666,581 4,304 0.65 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 514,130 428,412 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,406 15,541 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 542,536 443,953 Shareholders' equity 315,508 272,636 Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity $ 3,871,827 $ 3,383,170 Net interest income $ 24,822 $ 23,001 Net interest spread 2.47 % 2.67 % Net interest margin (4) 2.63 % 2.79 %

(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) Dec 31, 2016 Sept 30, 2016 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 241,443 $ 1,202 1.99 % $ 193,902 $ 976 2.01 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 30,179 216 2.86 27,516 212 3.08 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 505,366 4,062 3.22 486,909 3,983 3.27 Commercial mortgages 2,035,193 17,798 3.50 2,048,877 17,977 3.51 Commercial 605,781 5,888 3.89 573,211 5,826 4.07 Commercial construction 832 9 4.33 454 5 4.41 Installment 70,051 539 3.08 67,175 443 2.64 Home equity 64,371 530 3.29 62,560 519 3.32 Other 485 12 9.90 465 13 11.18 Total loans 3,282,079 28,838 3.51 3,239,651 28,766 3.55 Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 223,188 257 0.46 111,204 131 0.47 Total interest-earning assets 3,776,990 30,513 3.23 % 3,572,374 30,085 3.37 % Noninterest-Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 10,747 17,292 Allowance for loan losses (31,575 ) (30,022 ) Premises and equipment 30,441 29,460 Other assets 85,224 88,721 Total noninterest-earning assets 94,837 105,451 Total assets $ 3,871,827 $ 3,677,825 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 992,075 $ 724 0.29 % $ 924,970 $ 645 0.28 % Money markets 1,021,819 864 0.34 915,139 737 0.32 Savings 119,518 17 0.06 119,986 17 0.06 Certificates of deposit - retail 463,377 1,621 1.40 466,967 1,615 1.38 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,596,789 3,226 0.50 2,427,062 3,014 0.50 Interest-bearing demand - brokered 196,848 757 1.54 200,000 762 1.52 Certificates of deposit - brokered 93,704 501 2.14 93,674 501 2.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,887,341 4,484 0.62 2,720,736 4,277 0.63 Borrowings 67,958 332 1.95 87,258 380 1.74 Capital lease obligation 9,741 117 4.80 9,874 119 4.82 Subordinated debt 48,743 758 6.22 48,711 799 6.56 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,013,783 5,691 0.76 2,866,579 5,575 0.78 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 514,130 479,659 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,406 30,070 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 542,536 509,729 Shareholders' equity 315,508 301,517 Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity $ 3,871,827 $ 3,677,825 Net interest income $ 24,822 $ 24,510 Net interest spread 2.47 % 2.59 % Net interest margin (4) 2.63 % 2.74 %

(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 208,980 $ 4,018 1.92 % $ 231,152 $ 4,079 1.76 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 27,225 840 3.09 31,158 858 2.75 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 483,088 15,790 3.27 466,873 15,244 3.27 Commercial mortgages 2,022,936 70,775 3.50 1,718,171 61,286 3.57 Commercial 564,598 22,206 3.93 404,908 15,101 3.73 Commercial construction 991 41 4.14 3,679 156 4.24 Installment 61,362 1,737 2.83 32,774 1,096 3.34 Home equity 59,555 1,964 3.30 51,227 1,657 3.23 Other 474 47 9.92 518 48 9.27 Total loans 3,193,044 112,560 3.53 2,678,150 94,588 3.53 Federal funds sold 101 - 0.24 101 - 0.10 Interest-earning deposits 128,488 551 0.43 95,287 204 0.21 Total interest-earning assets 3,557,798 117,969 3.32 3,035,848 99,729 3.29 Noninterest-Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 9,580 7,445 Allowance for loan losses (29,068 ) (22,550 ) Premises and equipment 29,839 31,771 Other assets 86,228 67,915 Total noninterest-earning assets 96,579 84,581 Total assets $ 3,654,377 $ 3,120,429 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 926,713 $ 2,547 0.27 % $ 741,199 $ 1,495 0.20 % Money markets 894,215 2,775 0.31 746,329 2,047 0.27 Savings 119,043 68 0.06 116,289 64 0.06 Certificates of deposit - retail 455,946 6,270 1.38 354,626 4,411 1.24 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,395,917 11,660 0.49 1,958,443 8,017 0.41 Interest-bearing demand - brokered 199,208 3,020 1.52 268,414 2,534 0.94 Certificates of deposit - brokered 93,674 1,995 2.13 102,937 2,034 1.98 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,688,799 16,675 0.62 2,329,794 12,585 0.54 Borrowings 132,985 1,764 1.33 113,027 1,602 1.42 Capital lease obligation 9,940 478 4.81 10,452 503 4.81 Subordinated debt 26,679 1,696 6.36 - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,858,403 20,613 0.72 2,453,273 14,690 0.60 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 473,536 394,567 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,528 13,530 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 499,064 408,097 Shareholders' equity 296,908 259,059 Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity $ 3,654,375 $ 3,120,429 Net interest income $ 97,356 $ 85,039 Net interest spread 2.60 % 2.69 % Net interest margin (4) 2.74 % 2.80 %

(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculated tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding less restricted shares not yet vested, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding less restricted shares no yet vested. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Shareholders' equity $ 324,210 $ 309,032 $ 295,533 $ 283,505 $ 275,676 Less: Intangible assets 3,157 3,188 3,277 3,264 3,281 Tangible equity 321,053 305,844 292,256 280,241 272,395 Period end shares outstanding 17,257,995 16,944,738 16,657,403 16,326,840 16,068,119 Less: Restricted awards not yet vested 283,712 302,799 309,920 321,580 414,188 Total outstanding shares 16,974,283 16,641,939 16,347,483 16,005,260 15,653,931 Tangible book value per share 18.91 18.38 17.88 17.51 17.40 Book value per share 19.10 18.57 18.08 17.71 17.61 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets $ 3,878,633 $ 3,774,383 $ 3,604,703 $ 3,465,997 $ 3,364,659 Less: Intangible assets 3,157 3,188 3,277 3,264 3,281 Tangible assets 3,875,476 3,771,195 3,601,426 3,462,733 3,361,378 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.28 % 8.11 % 8.12 % 8.09 % 8.10 % Equity to assets 8.36 % 8.19 % 8.20 % 8.18 % 8.19 %

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Efficiency Ratio 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Net interest income $ 24,580 $ 24,269 $ 24,176 $ 23,410 $ 22,819 Total other income 7,672 7,535 7,448 6,263 5,723 Less: Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 353 256 500 124 - Less: Securities gains, net - - 18 101 - Total recurring revenue 31,899 31,548 31,106 29,448 28,542 Operating expenses 18,965 18,166 18,775 19,206 19,993 Total operating expense 18,965 18,166 18,775 19,206 19,993 Efficiency ratio 59.45 % 57.58 % 60.36 % 65.22 % 70.05 % Efficiency ratio, excluding $2.5 million of charges relating to the closure of two branch offices - - - - 61.30 %